Why you shouldn’t avoid Sarson ka Saag this winter

This leafy green helps flush out toxins from the body. (Source: File Photo) This leafy green helps flush out toxins from the body. (Source: File Photo)

With the winter season making us all shiver and sneeze, a lot of us wonder if we are doing it right when it comes to our health. A rise in ailments is common owing to the sudden nip in the air. So if you wish to strengthen your overall health, it is time to include more greens in your diet. And a perfect accompaniment to the winter chill is the mustard green, popularly known as Sarson ka Saag. The Punjabi specialty is not only delicious but also extremely healthy.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra listed some of these health benefits on Instagram recently.

Take a look!

“Sarson ka saag and makke ki roti are an all time winter favorite. This North Indian staple is fibre rich, a major liver and blood purifier, helps in maintaining digestion and is well known to promote good lung health. Go on, make this seasonal superstar today!”

Liver detoxifier

It is said that the antioxidants in mustard greens are second only to kale. Naturally occurring small molecules called isothiocyanates, which support detox at the cellular level, are abundant in mustard greens.

Blood purifier

By increasing the level of enzymes in the liver, it helps facilitate the blood detoxification process of the body, and as a result acts as a purifier.

Good source of minerals

Mustard greens are not only a good source of iron, they are also rich in calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium and manganese.

Digestion booster

They have high fibre content which helps in relieving constipation, and aid in weight loss.

Lung health promoter

Vitamin A deficiency could be reversed by consuming this rich source of vitamin which can also be helpful in maintaining healthy lungs. Note that vitamin A is essential in the formation of lung alveoli, which constitute the gas exchange region of the lung. In a 2018-study published by NCBI, “An adequate vitamin A intake is required in early lung development, alveolar formation, tissue maintenance and regeneration. In fact, chronic VAD has been associated with histopathological changes in the pulmonary epithelial lining that disrupt the normal lung physiology predisposing to severe tissue dysfunction and respiratory diseases”.

Here are some other benefits of the leafy green vegetable:

Improves eye health

To keep our eyes healthy, it is very important for us to up the intake of Vitamin A. In one cup of mustard greens, there is lots of vitamin A, making it probably one of the best sources. Lack of Vitamin A can lead to ailments such as night blindness, so it is important to take care of your eyes by giving them required amounts of Vitamin A.

Helps contain cholesterol levels

Mustard greens have proved to be good at decreasing bad cholesterol level in the body. Regular intake can help you in keeping a check.

Boosts immunity

The abundance of phytonutrients such as glucosinolates and phenols in sarson ka saag helps protect the body from diseases and environmental distress. They strengthen the immunity of the body.

Here’s how to make it

Did you know these benefits?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd