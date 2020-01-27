Why you shouldn’t avoid mogri or radish pods this winter

Have you heard of mogri? The green and purple radish pods that resemble beans are among the most undervalued vegetables. One of the main ingredients in salads and even pickles, they make for a nutritious and healthy treat. Yet, not much is known about this winter must-have. They are mostly available in winter, which is why you should check them out.
View this post on Instagram
#Mogri {moongre} is a vegetable from the #Radish family. It is the radish pods that is edible. It is a forgotten vegetable, yet available many times. The vegetable comes in long, short, thin, flat lengths and sizes They also come in green, purple, reddish, bluish colours. It is crunchier in bite, and can be eaten raw as well as cooked, but doesn't tastes that good, as it has that pungent taste like radish. Radish pods are rich in ascorbic acid, folic acid, and potassium. They are a good source of vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, copper, and calcium. · One cup of sliced red radish bulbs provides approximately 20 Calories, largely from carbohydrates · Radishes are suggested as an alternative treatment for a variety of ailments including whooping cough, cancer, coughs, gastric discomfort, liver problems, constipation, dyspepsia, gallbladder problems, arthritis, gallstones and intestinal disorders. Madras Radish These striking looking pods have an unlovely name — rat-tail radish from their appearance when mature, dark and slightly curling at the end (the botanical name, Raphanus sativus, var caudatus also refers to the tail-like shape). They aren’t good to eat at that time as they are stringy and coarse, but should be had when young and able to snap apart crisply. #ratstail #ratstailradish #vegetarianrecipes #vegetarian #pods #radishpods #winter #gourmetgyanbyvicky #chef #vickyratnani #vickythegastronaut #tbt #instapic #instagood #nomnom #food #foodphotography #cook #delish
Known by different names in different regions of India, radish pods are scientifically classified as Raphanus sativus and are members of the Brassica (mustard) family along with arugula, broccoli and kale. They are also called singla and moongra. The pods carry one or two seeds, with a peppery flavour.
Since they balance out flavours, they are known to be ideal for pairings with bacon, cheese, salmon and wasabi. They are also used in stir fries, salads, and even cooked with jeera, hing, turmeric and potatoes to make for a healthy sabzi. They are also mixed in kadhi or any vegetable preparation.
View this post on Instagram
Moogri Ki Sabji This is a satvik jain dish made without onion and garlic. This is a winter sabzi commonly made in Rajasthan. Mogri is also known as Moongre, Sangari and Mooli ki phali Very easy to make and can be cooked in few minutes. People do add aloo or tamatar to it..I like it plain… Have you ever tried this? They are available in market,do try to make it..a yummy seasonal veggie it is! . . . . #MarwadiKhana #AbhilashaJain #homemadewithlove #rajasthanifood #loveforfood #foodie #foodhub #yummylicious #gurugramhomechef #homechef #desikhana #foodofindia #lovetoeat #Foodgasm #FoodPorn #EatingForTheInsta #ChefMode #Hungry #SatvikFood #RoyalCuisine #DalBatiChurma #BesanLaddu #AataGondLaddu #Gurgaon #Mogri
Here are benefits of the pods
Radish pods are known to be rich in ascorbic acid, folic acid and potassium.
They are a good source of vitamin B6, riboflavin, copper, magnesium, and calcium.
One cup of sliced red radish bulbs are said to be beneficial for health issues including cough, gastric discomfort and intestinal disorders.
View this post on Instagram
Winter Thali – Bajra Roti, Sabut Moong, Mogri ki Sabji, Lasun ki Chutney and Gud . . #bajraroti #moongdaal #whitebutter #butter #jaggery #mogri #sabji #vegfood #rajkotfood #foodofmumbai #indorefoodie #villagefood #indorefoodie #punefoodblog #mumbai #winters #jaipurwinters #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreeeats #indianfoodblogger #shakkar
So, does your winter thali have these?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App