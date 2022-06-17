Should diabetics have amaranth or cholai?

There are many dos and don’ts when it comes to the health and diet of diabetes patients. From portion size to type of diet, everything makes a huge difference, experts say. However, a restrictive diet doesn’t mean one should only eat one type of food. Having a variety of food items can not only introduce one to newer flavours, but it can also ensure you stay on course with your nutritional requirements.

So, while diabetics can have methi (fenugreek leaves) and palak (spinach leaves), can they have amaranth too?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share how amaranth leaves or cholai are an excellent source of essential nutrients and trace elements, and add flavour to the diet.

“While palak (spinach), methi (fenugreek), et al top the popularity chart, there are a few that stay far away from the spotlight but are as nutritious and flavourful – amaranth leaves, also known as cholai in hindi, are an excellent source of essential nutrients and trace elements,” she said while listing dowm some of the health benefits of the leafy vegetable.

Cholesterol-lowering capacity

One of the key health benefits of amaranth leaves is its ability to lower your blood cholesterol level. Due to the high fibre content, this leafy vegetable is effective in reducing LDL levels in the blood. Tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E available in vegetable amaranths, also contributes to its cholesterol lowering ability.

Good for diabetes

Amaranth leaves demonstrate anti-hyperglycemic activity and thus, lower blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics. The protein in the leaves helps to reduce insulin levels in the blood and also releases a hormone that lessens hunger pranks and prevent over eating.

Lowers risk of calcium deficiency

Calcium is a key player in the generation and maintenance of healthy bones as it supports mineralisation. Amaranth leaves contain calcium which makes it a valuable food that helps to have a healthy development of bones helping to prevent osteoporosis.

Protects against cancer

The presence of lysine (an essential amino acid) along with vitamin E, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin C helps to fight against free radicals responsible for ageing and formation of malignant cells which helps in fighting against cancer, she mentioned.

