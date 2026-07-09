‘Shorts were never meant for me’: Actor Debinna Bonnerjee reveals reason behind stubborn thigh fat

Debinna Bonnerjee opened up about lipedema, admitting she always thought it was just her body type. “I thought this was just my body type. Have you ever felt like your body follows different rules than everyone else’s? For years, I thought that was exactly what was happening to me. Before pregnancy, there was a phase. I was working out intensely. I’m talking about heavy weight training, CrossFit, HIIT, and a lot of cardio. My upper body would respond almost immediately. My arms would get really thin. My face would get sharper. My waist would also shrink. But my thighs, nothing. There was just no response,” the actor said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Noting that while the workouts helped her thighs “become stronger” and definitely much more “muscular,” but “never really smaller,” she continued: “And because of that, I genuinely believed that this was just my body type. Like bottom-heavy. I stopped questioning it. I thought maybe some women are simply built like this. I would look at my legs and wonder why they look like this. It was just different from the rest of my body. Shorts were just never meant for me. I was very uncomfortable wearing shorts. Why has that never changed, no matter how much weight I lost? Everyone around me called it cellulite.”

To learn more, we turned to experts.

Dr Vashisht Dikshit, consultant – plastic and cosmetic surgery, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, said lipedema is a chronic condition in which there is an abnormal buildup of fat, most commonly in the hips, thighs, buttocks, and legs. “It primarily affects women and is often mistaken for simple obesity or weight gain. Unlike regular body fat, lipedema fat is usually painful, bruises easily, and does not improve significantly with diet or exercise. As a result, many women struggle with both physical discomfort and emotional distress before receiving the correct diagnosis,” said Dr Dikshit.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Experts urge that recent conversations around lipedema has helped bring much-needed attention to a condition that has long been overlooked.

“Many women silently live with disproportionate enlargement of the lower body, difficulty finding comfortable clothing, reduced mobility, and a significant impact on their confidence and quality of life. Increasing awareness encourages people to seek medical evaluation instead of assuming that the condition is simply due to lifestyle or lack of exercise. When diagnosed early, lipedema can be managed effectively through a combination of lifestyle modifications, compression therapy, physiotherapy, and weight management to control symptoms,” said Dr Dikshit.

How to differentiate between lipedema and obesity?

Unlike obesity, lipedema usually affects specific parts of the body while leaving the feet and hands relatively normal, said Dr Prashant Hansraj Salvi, chief bariatric and metabolic surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane. “Many patients notice their lower body looks much larger than their upper body. The affected areas might feel tender, bruise easily, or become painful and heavy, especially after standing for a long time. Another important sign is that even when someone loses weight overall, these uneven fat deposits often stay,” said Dr Salvi.

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Dr Dikshit also noted that in selected individuals with moderate to advanced disease, specialised liposuction can remove the abnormal fat deposits, reduce pain, improve mobility, and enhance body proportions. “Early recognition and timely treatment are essential to slow disease progression and help patients regain comfort, confidence, and a better quality of life,” said Dr Dikshit.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.