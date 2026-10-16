Shobana reveals ankle issues after years of dancing: ‘In our generation, we never used to warm-up’

Actor and danseuse Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai has opened up about facing ankle issues and stressed the importance of warm-up exercises. “I am absolutely okay. I am having a viral that is going around in Chennai. I have found some issues with both my legs. The tendons that support the arches of both my feet are frail…so that’s acting up. I have to constantly watch out for it. But it’s okay…it’s years of doing performances…all of this has to be expected. In our generation, we never used to warm up or do these exercises, which artistes now are doing as a precaution…I think it’s all worth it,” the Manichitrathazhu actor said in a video on her Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the 56-year-old’s admission, indianexpress.com reached out to an expert.

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Warm-ups are essential to avoid discomfort (Photo: AI Generated) Warm-ups are essential to avoid discomfort (Photo: AI Generated)

Dr Ashish Phadnis, director of orthopaedics at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said the arches of our feet are supported by a combination of bones, ligaments, muscles and tendons. “These structures help distribute body weight, absorb impact and maintain balance while walking, standing or performing. When a tendon such as the posterior tibial tendon becomes weak or strained, it may lead to pain along the inner side of the foot or ankle, swelling and difficulty maintaining the arch,” mentioned Dr Phadnis.

According to Dr Phadnis, performers are particularly vulnerable to repetitive strain because their feet are constantly exposed to loading, sudden movements, prolonged standing and repeated impact. “Years of performing without adequate conditioning, recovery or appropriate footwear may contribute to these problems. However, age alone does not determine tendon health, and such symptoms should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable consequence of a long career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobana Chandrakumar (@shobana_danseuse)

How important are warm-ups and conditioning exercises in preventing these injuries?

Dr Phadnis noted that warm-ups prepare the muscles and joints for activity, while targeted strengthening and conditioning exercises help improve muscular endurance, balance and the ability to tolerate physical stress. “For performers, exercises that strengthen the calf muscles and the muscles supporting the foot and ankle can be particularly useful. Gradually increasing the intensity of rehearsals and allowing sufficient recovery time are equally important.”

Dr Phadnis noted that earlier generations of performers may not have had access to the sports science knowledge and structured conditioning programmes available today. “We now understand much better how preparation, technique and recovery can help reduce injury risk. However, warm-ups cannot prevent every injury, and exercises should be tailored to the individual’s needs,” Dr Phadnis noted.

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What should performers do if they experience persistent pain or weakness in their feet?

An orthopaedic specialist should evaluate persistent pain, swelling, changes in foot shape, or difficulty standing on the toes. “Early assessment can help identify tendon inflammation, degeneration or other underlying problems before they become more difficult to manage. Treatment may involve activity modification, physiotherapy, appropriate footwear or orthotic support, depending on the diagnosis,” said Dr Phadnis.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.