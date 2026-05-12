Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he has finally brought his cholesterol under control after three-year struggle, plans to go on a ‘stricter’ diet: ‘Hamare ghar me hereditary hai’

In his latest blog, actor Shoaib Ibrahim — while relishing a plate of homemade dal bhati churma by Dipika Kakar — revealed that he plans to go on a stricter, “time-wise” diet soon. “I did a blood test 15 days ago. My cholesterol is now normal, having been high for the past 3-4 years. It is hereditary in my family. My father has, my mother has. And BP also. So, I have now made it normal,” Shoaib, 38, said.

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