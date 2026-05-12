Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he has finally brought his cholesterol under control after three-year struggle, plans to go on a ‘stricter’ diet: ‘Hamare ghar me hereditary hai’

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In his latest blog, actor Shoaib Ibrahim — while relishing a plate of homemade dal bhati churma by Dipika Kakar — revealed that he plans to go on a stricter, “time-wise” diet soon. “I did a blood test 15 days ago. My cholesterol is now normal, having been high for the past 3-4 years. It is hereditary in my family. My father has, my mother has. And BP also. So, I have now made it normal,” Shoaib, 38, said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
We asked an expert about how genetics plays a role in your health and how lifestyle choices can help.
Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said genetics can play a big role in cholesterol levels, especially in cases such as familial hypercholesterolemia, where the body has trouble clearing LDL (“bad”) cholesterol. “However, most people find themselves in a mixed situation where genes increase the risk, but lifestyle choices determine how much that risk affects them. So, even if high cholesterol runs in the family, it doesn’t guarantee that everyone will have it,” said Dr Sangoi.
According to Dr Sangoi, with consistent lifestyle changes like improving diet, increasing physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and sometimes using medication, cholesterol levels can be managed. “The key is to be consistent rather than relying on short-term efforts. Regular monitoring through blood tests helps track progress and make necessary adjustments.”
Dr Sangoi also mentioned that having structured eating patterns, such as avoiding late-night meals and keeping regular gaps between meals, may improve lipid metabolism. “However, what you eat is still more important than when you eat. A balanced diet that is low in trans fats and high in fiber, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats is essential.”
If there’s a family history of cholesterol problems and high blood pressure, it’s important to begin screening early and stay proactive, said Dr Sangoi. “Simple habits like regular exercise, a balanced diet, managing stress, and routine health check-ups can greatly lower long-term cardiovascular risk.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.