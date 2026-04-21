Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar’s latest reports; says two ‘dots’ have been found in MRI, will start with immunotherapy: ‘Will have to do close scans’

After a whole week, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his YouTube vlog to share an update on the health of actor and wife Dipika Kakar amid treatment for the ongoing cyst recurrence. “MRI me iss baar phir se do chote chote dots nikle hai (MRI has detected two small dots). But they are very small,” he said, Dipika by his side.

Dipika, 39, added, “They are so small that we can’t take any action. Doctors said it won’t be sensible. When we repeat this scan after a month, this will become a routine…we will have to do close scans.”

Shoaib added, “Those are so small that a CT scan couldn’t even spot them…since MRI is sensitive, it was visible. Close scans have to be done so that if something recurs, it can be easily treated.”