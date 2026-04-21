Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar’s latest reports; says two ‘dots’ have been found in MRI, will start with immunotherapy: ‘Will have to do close scans’

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After a whole week, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his YouTube vlog to share an update on the health of actor and wife Dipika Kakar amid treatment for the ongoing cyst recurrence. “MRI me iss baar phir se do chote chote dots nikle hai (MRI has detected two small dots). But they are very small,” he said, Dipika by his side.
Dipika, 39, added, “They are so small that we can’t take any action. Doctors said it won’t be sensible. When we repeat this scan after a month, this will become a routine…we will have to do close scans.”
Shoaib added, “Those are so small that a CT scan couldn’t even spot them…since MRI is sensitive, it was visible. Close scans have to be done so that if something recurs, it can be easily treated.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
During the vlog, Dipika said, “We need to do an MRI every month. Compared with other scans, we have been told it is a safer scan. There are no side effects on the body. I have been feeding my mind the thought that I have to do it (and preparing myself for it),” expressed Dipika.
Shoaib also informed that Dipika will start with immunotherapy from this week. “A lot of doctors have recommended it. It is said to be good. She has to go to the hospital…it will be a 4-5 hour process.”
To gain an informed insight, we reached out to Dr Saneya Pandrowala, consultant GI & HPB Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that these small “dots” usually refer to tiny lesions that are too small to be clearly defined. “MRI is a very sensitive test, so it can detect changes that may not show up on a CT scan. When doctors say they are too small to act on, it means they are not large or clear enough to confirm active disease or require immediate treatment,” said Dr Pandrowala.
In such cases, the expert emphasised that size and clarity matter. “Acting on very small findings can sometimes lead to unnecessary procedures. Instead, doctors prefer close monitoring with repeat scans. This helps track whether these spots grow, change, or stay the same over time before deciding the next step,” said Dr Pandrowala.
Dr Pandrowala stressed that regular follow-up scans, often called close surveillance, help detect any early progression. “If there is even a slight increase in size or number, treatment can be adjusted quickly. This approach allows timely intervention while avoiding overtreatment.”
It is natural to feel anxious, but very small findings do not always mean active disease, described Dr Pandrowala. “The focus should be on regular follow-ups, completing treatment as advised, and maintaining overall strength. Careful monitoring and timely therapy together offer a balanced and effective approach.”
Immunotherapy helps the body’s immune system recognise and fight abnormal cells.
“Starting it even when the disease burden is low can improve control and reduce the chance of progression. It is usually given in cycles and may take a few hours per session in a hospital setting,” said Dr Pandrowala.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.