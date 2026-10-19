Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar’s 12-kg weight loss: ‘For the past 1-1.5 months…’

On his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that his wife, Dipika Kakar, has lost 12 kg, of which 5-6 kg is because of diet and the rest because of immunotherapy’s side effects. “Dipika has reduced 12 kgs of weight. But trust me, we pray that no one loses weight like this. Yes, diet restrictions are there with less carb intake,” said Ibrahim.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Standing alongside him in their kitchen, Dipika added, “The initial weight loss of 5-6 kgs was because of diet. But after that, for the past 1-1.5 months, this is because of immunotherapy side effects.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Shoaib shared, “The side effect is that she doesn’t feel like eating. She feels pukish and has nausea. She vomits every two days. And those on immuno and chemo are a little weak.”

He also detailed some dietary restrictions. “She is off sweets. She is off carbs. She has reduced her wheat intake. She eats ragi or nachni roti or jowar roti. And right now, her food intake is itself less because of immuno. Don’t blindly follow anyone else’s diet,” the Sasural Simar Ka actor noted.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, consultant onco surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said weight loss during cancer treatment needs to be assessed in context. “Losing five per cent or more of body weight unintentionally over a period of six months can be a cause for concern, particularly if it is accompanied by reduced appetite, weakness or muscle loss. The speed of weight loss also matters. While some patients may lose weight due to dietary changes, a continuous decline should not be dismissed as a normal part of treatment. The treating oncologist should evaluate the cause and determine whether nutritional support is needed,” Dr Sanghavi said.

Can immunotherapy cause weight loss, nausea and vomiting?

Yes, Dr Sanghavi said, adding that some patients receiving immunotherapy may experience nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite, and fatigue, although these effects do not occur in everyone. “Unlike chemotherapy, immunotherapy works by activating the body’s immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells. However, it can sometimes cause the immune system to affect healthy organs as well, leading to inflammation and other complications. Persistent vomiting or a significant drop in food intake should be reported to the treating team rather than managed at home without medical advice,” said Dr Sanghavi.

Story continues below this ad

Is it safe to follow a low-carb diet or switch to millets such as ragi and jowar during treatment?

No single diet suits every cancer patient. “Reducing refined carbohydrates or incorporating millets may be appropriate for some individuals, but eliminating entire food groups without professional guidance can make it harder to meet nutritional requirements. During treatment, the priority is to maintain adequate calorie intake, preserve muscle mass and prevent malnutrition. A balanced diet containing sufficient protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals should be tailored to the patient’s appetite, tolerance and medical condition,” Dr Sanghavi told indianexpress.com.

What should patients do if they struggle to eat because of nausea or vomiting?

According to Dr Sanghavi, small, frequent meals may be easier to tolerate than three large meals. Patients can try foods that are simple to digest and avoid items or smells that trigger nausea. “Adequate fluids are also important, particularly when vomiting occurs. However, these measures are supportive and do not replace medical treatment. The oncologist may prescribe medication to control nausea and assess whether dehydration or other complications have developed,” said Dr Sanghavi.

What to note?

Dr Sanghavi noted that the biggest mistake is copying another person’s diet or interpreting rapid weight loss as a positive sign. “Cancer treatment affects individuals differently, and nutritional needs vary depending on the disease, treatment and overall health. Any persistent loss of appetite, repeated vomiting or unexplained weight loss warrants timely medical attention. The goal is not simply to reduce weight, but to help the patient remain adequately nourished and strong enough to tolerate treatment,” said Dr Sanghavi.