Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Shilpa Shetty plucks star fruit, shares its health benefits: ‘Fantastic source of vitamin C’

"I will eat them with chaat masala or pink salt," the actor said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 3:00:36 pm
The actor plucked fruits from her garden and shared the video with her followers.

Shilpa Shetty takes health and fitness seriously. No wonder then that her Instagram profile has inspiring videos and posts about yoga and clean eating. Recently, the actor shared a video in which she was seen plucking fruits straight from her own garden.

In the caption, she wrote: “Everyone knows my obsession with fruit plucking. So, I couldn’t resist anymore and got to some ‘fruit picking’ in my garden yesterday. (Sic)”

In the video, the actor seemed to enjoy the simple pleasure of tearing fruits from trees. She grabbed a few star fruits, also known as carambola or ‘kamrakh‘ in Hindi, and said, “I will eat them with chaat masala or pink salt.”

“It’s amazing when you plant with your own hands, and it grows into a tree and bears fruit…nothing beats that feeling,” she wrote, adding that star fruit “is a fantastic source of vitamin C and helps strengthen the immune system”.

“Adding a dash of pink salt makes the taste even more amazing (if you have any kidney-related ailments, please avoid this one),” she cautioned.

For the uninitiated, star fruit is in the shape of a five-pointed star, and has a sweet and sour taste. The skin of the fruit is edible, and according to healthline.com, in order to eat it one must do the following,

1. Make sure it’s ripe. It should be yellow with only a tinge of green.
2. Rinse the fruit.
3. Cut off the ends.
4. Slice it.
5. Remove the seeds before consumption.

You can add the fruit to salads, as a dressing, or even make a juice of it. Some people also use it to make chutneys.

Would you like to try?

