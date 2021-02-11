Shilpa Shetty swears by this drink to cure acidity, indigestion

Shilpa Shetty has always advocated for holistic wellness. The actor swears by natural ingredients to keep herself healthy. This time, she shared her go-to concoction for tackling two commonly faced health issues — acidity and indigestion.

“Issues stemming from acidity and indigestion have increased immensely due to erratic eating habits and high stress levels,” Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.

The Hungama 2 actor went on to suggest a healthy natural drink as a cure or what she called the “Carom-Cumin-Fennel Seeds” drink. She recommended drinking this daily.

How do these seeds benefit? Carom or ajwain is known to aid digestion. Fennel seeds, on the other hand, trigger the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes that help in digestion. Cumin also secretes enzymes that break down sugar, fats and carbohydrates and keep the body healthy.

How do you make it? “All you have to do is lightly roast equal parts of all three seeds, grind them to a fine powder, and store it in an airtight container. To consume it, add a teaspoon of this mixture to a glass of water with a dash of lemon in it. It’s beneficial and effective!” the 45-year-old said.

How about trying Shilpa’s method?