Shilpa Shetty recently shared that instead of regular mints, she swears by a desi mouth freshener. “I have my mouth freshener, which is jeera, saunf, ajwain and elaichi. See, I don’t use mints,” she told Pinkvilla during a candid interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Jinal Patel, Chief Dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, says fennel seeds help prevent bad breath, relax stomach muscles, reduce gas and cramps, and provide fibre that relieves inflammation and aids digestion. According to her, ajwain and jeera also help prevent and treat gastric issues and chronic indigestion.