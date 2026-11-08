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Shilpa Shetty recently shared that instead of regular mints, she swears by a desi mouth freshener. “I have my mouth freshener, which is jeera, saunf, ajwain and elaichi. See, I don’t use mints,” she told Pinkvilla during a candid interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Jinal Patel, Chief Dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, says fennel seeds help prevent bad breath, relax stomach muscles, reduce gas and cramps, and provide fibre that relieves inflammation and aids digestion. According to her, ajwain and jeera also help prevent and treat gastric issues and chronic indigestion.
Dr Patel says that these seeds are great for digestion. They relax and soothe the gastrointestinal muscles, which calms the gut and the entire digestive system. The seed oils also have great anti-inflammatory properties, so she suggested that anyone who wants a lot of antioxidants consume them every day.
The expert further added that cardamom is rich in antioxidants, which support metabolic health and may reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. “It also offers a subtle mood-lifting effect thanks to its unique aroma and essential oils, making it a refreshing and calming end to a meal,” she mentioned.
Why not mints?
Compared to this desi combination, Dr Ninad Muley, consultant prosthodontist and implantologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said that over-the-counter mints can contain acidic flavourings that, when chewed for long periods, may contribute to dental erosion. “Once enamel is lost, it cannot regenerate. Bacteria in the mouth feed on sugars, producing acids that erode enamel, increasing the risk of cavities and other dental issues over time,” he told indianexpress.com.
“Excessive mint chewing, particularly on one side of the mouth, can strain the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), leading to jaw pain, headaches, earaches, and difficulty chewing,” he further added.
Dr Muley also mentioned that constant mint and gum chewing can cause excessive air swallowing, leading to bloating, gas, and discomfort. “The artificial sweeteners in sugar-free mints, such as sorbitol, can cause digestive upset and have a laxative effect, particularly in sensitive individuals,” he said, adding that using them as an appetite suppressant can also lead to unhealthy eating habits, such as skipping meals or opting for quick, unhealthy snacks.