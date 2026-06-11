Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about her sleep-wake up routine, having ‘simple khaana’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 50, recently spoke about her routine as a busy mother, TV show judge, entrepreneur and actor. “6.45 am is the time I wake up. Now, my resolution for this year, 2026, is I want to switch off from the world at 9.30 pm. And I want to be in bed at 10 pm. And I want to wake up at 6.30 am. Because that 6.30 to 9 am is the most productive time for me. From 9-10 is my workout time. I tell my managers not to call me at all. I am available from 11 am to 9 pm. After that, I want to switch off,” she told Curly Tales.

On her food, the Sukhee actor said, “Hum ghar par jo khaana khaate hai, woh bahut simple khaana hota hai. (We eat simple food at home).”

Taking a cue from her candid confession, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal all about a disciplined routine. According to her, Shilpa’s daily routine offers a practical template for balanced living, especially for those juggling careers, family, and wellness goals. “Waking up around 6:30 am allows one’s body to sync with natural circadian rhythms, which supports better energy levels and metabolic regulation throughout the day. Beginning the morning early also creates space for movement, focus and intentional nourishment before the demands of daily life take over,” Goyal said.

Making time for a workout between 9 am and 10 am reflects a smart approach to physical activity. Goyal noted that exercising earlier in the day can improve insulin sensitivity, boost mood through endorphin release and enhance overall metabolic flexibility. “Whether it’s strengthening exercises, yoga, or moderate cardio, setting a consistent workout window helps make fitness a habit rather than an afterthought,” Goyal said.

The emphasis on eating “simple food at home” complements her active lifestyle. “Whole, minimally processed meals rich in protein, vegetables, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates provide sustained energy and support recovery after workouts. Simple meals also tend to be easier on the digestive system, reducing post-meal heaviness and helping maintain a healthy weight,” said Goyal.

What does your routine look like? (Photo: AI Generated) What does your routine look like? (Photo: AI Generated)

Goyal said that the “resolution to switch off from the world by 9.30 pm and be in bed by 10 pm” highlights another foundational pillar of wellbeing: sleep.

“Quality sleep is essential for hormonal balance, muscle repair, stress regulation, and cognitive clarity. By prioritising an early bedtime, she maximises restorative rest, which amplifies the benefits of her daytime habits,” Goyal noted.

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When movement, nourishment, rest, and mental focus are woven together into daily life, the body and mind function more harmoniously. Her approach shows that balanced living is not about perfection, but about designing routines that support long-term health and productivity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.