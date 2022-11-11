Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoys sarson ka saag; find out why you should also have this seasonal winter dish

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes sure to strike the perfect balance — indulge in her favourite meals, but also work out to burn those extra calories. As such, the Dhadkan actor recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the perfect winter meal — sarson ka saag and makki ki roti topped up with some white butter or makkhan.

Shilpa, who loves to gorge on delicious foods, considers seasonal eating essential for the body. And rightly so. Sarson ka saag, made with greens like mustard leaves, bathua, and palak, is not only delicious but also extremely healthy. We tell you why.

“Sarson ka saag — a power-packed blend of vitamins and minerals — is a popular Indian delicacy enjoyed worldwide. It has top-class antioxidants and essential micronutrients, primarily iron,” Shikha Gupta, a celebrity nutritionist, told indianexpress.com adding that the blend of green leafy vegetables with seasonal herbs and spices is a must!

Benefits of having it in winter

Loaded with vitamins A, E, K and C, it improves immunity, and reproductive health. “It is especially great during pregnancy, and for lactating mothers”, Gupta shared, adding that studies have shown that “vitamin A is important for thyroid function and estrogen balance. Vitamin C improves collagen and production of progesterone which helps to improve skin, hair, bone health, and fertility.”

It is also rich in B complex vitamins along with magnesium — a combination that is considered best for the “body to respond to overcome stress“. “B complex also helps in reliving PMS symptoms, menstrual migraine, and painful and heavy periods. Additionally, calcium and magnesium along with vitamin K in the greens play an important role in maintaining bone health. Magnesium helps maintain the blood sugar levels, fights insulin resistance, and PCOS,” said Gupta.

The iron in these greens along with vitamin C will help overcome anemia, which most Indian women suffer from. Potassium, calcium and magnesium are calming minerals found widely in these vegetables. Therefore, this helps to improve sleep and hypertension too.

“Fibre rich and almost zero calories makes it a perfect and safe food combination for diabetics, patients with hyper cholesterol, heart patients and metabolic syndrome patients,” said Gupta.

How much should you have?

Ideally, one should have about 5-7 cups of raw leafy vegetables daily to maintain good balance of vitamins, minerals and fibre. “You can have 1-2 servings if cooked daily,” Gupta said.

How often should you have?

“Since it is seasonal, it’s best to have 1 cup of dark green leafy vegetables daily. Sarson ka saag is a great way to add variety to your diet, so you must include it at least two times a week. Do consume it more frequently in order to retain maximum nutrients from these foods,” said Gupta.

What combination is it best to have with?

In north India, sarson ka saag is usually relished with makai roti, onion, and small pieces of jaggery and white homemade butter. “It is a perfect combination of gluten-free, probiotics, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. You can also have this with bajra roti, rice, and jowar roti,” Gupta said.

Previously, Shilpa had shared a recipe of the same, with a twist, on YouTube.

“My punjabi mother-in-law’s delicious specialty, sarson da saag, is one of the highlights of the winter season for me. So, I’ve decided to share it with you as well. It’s one of the yummiest ways to make sure you eat your ‘greens’ and is also loaded with benefits. Try this one out quickly,” she captioned the video.

Here’s how you can make it too.

Ingredients

2 bunches – Mustard leaves or sarson, chopped

1 bunch – Spinach or palak, chopped

1/2 bunch – Chenopodium album or Bathua, chopped

1/2 – Broccoli, chopped

1 cup – Water

4 tsp – Corn flour or makki atta

2 tbsp – Sarson oil

1 tbsp – Garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp – Ginger, finely chopped

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

1 – Tomato, finely chopped

Salt as per taste

1 tbsp – White butter, serving

Grated jaggery, serving

Method

*In a deep pan, add water, sarson leaves, palak and bathua leaves. Let it cook for 40-45 minutes.

*After about 40 minutes, add broccoli and cook for two minutes.

*Switch the gas off. Remove the pan from the gas. Let it cool. Blend the saag.

*Add the corn flour in portions and blend well.

*Now, let this mixture cook on gas for 5-7 minutes.

*For tempering, add oil to another wok. Add chopped garlic and ginger. Sauté for a minute.

*Add onion and sauté until brown.

*Add green chilli and mix well. Now add boiled saag to the tadka. Add the chopped tomato and stir well. Cook for two minutes with the lid on.

*Switch off the gas now.

*Saag is ready to be served. Top it with a little white butter.

Would you try?

