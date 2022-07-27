Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video

July 27, 2022 9:10:46 am
Shilpa Shetty swears by a healthy, clean, and balanced way of life. As such, the actor not only works out regularly but also indulges in binge eating sessions to satiate her cravings. Also, she often sets fitness goals with her workout sessions
Shilpa, who was recently vacationing in London, has yet again shared an exercise video showing how she turned the “vacay mode off” and got “back to the grind”
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a glimpse of her workout session in which she can be seen acing knee pushups. “Our body is the vehicle that takes us from one destination to the next. If you don’t want it to break down…maintenance is a prerequisite. One must commit a little time on a regular basis to any kinda fitness regime,” she wrote in the caption of the video in which she is seen working out with some guidance from her trainer.
View this post on Instagram
“For me, and most of us, getting back to the grind meant taking the vacay mode off… decided to do it with the knee pushups,” she added.
Further listing the benefits of the exercise, the Nikamma actor shared that “it works on the chest, shoulder, and triceps”.” It also helps engage the core and maintain proper form. You can take it to the next level too because it helps to progress into the full pushup or advance pushup,” she continued.
Time and again, Shilpa has stressed the importance of working out everyday and indulge in a mix of exercises — from strength training to yoga and even weight lifting, and also enjoy your favourite dishes, but in moderation.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan
‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda
Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man
UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air
While You Were Asleep: Kent in command over Lancashire in County, England reach Women’s Euro final, Atalanta defender Palomino gets suspended
‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon
Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held
Trump hints at 2024 presidential bid in Washington address
The Gray Man taught me about my strengths: Ana de Armas
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine
Manchester United play hardball with Cristiano Ronaldo