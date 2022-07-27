Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video

Shilpa Shetty swears by a healthy, clean, and balanced way of life. As such, the actor not only works out regularly but also indulges in binge eating sessions to satiate her cravings. Also, she often sets fitness goals with her workout sessions

Shilpa, who was recently vacationing in London, has yet again shared an exercise video showing how she turned the “vacay mode off” and got “back to the grind”

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a glimpse of her workout session in which she can be seen acing knee pushups. “Our body is the vehicle that takes us from one destination to the next. If you don’t want it to break down…maintenance is a prerequisite. One must commit a little time on a regular basis to any kinda fitness regime,” she wrote in the caption of the video in which she is seen working out with some guidance from her trainer.

“For me, and most of us, getting back to the grind meant taking the vacay mode off… decided to do it with the knee pushups,” she added.

Further listing the benefits of the exercise, the Nikamma actor shared that “it works on the chest, shoulder, and triceps”.” It also helps engage the core and maintain proper form. You can take it to the next level too because it helps to progress into the full pushup or advance pushup,” she continued.

Time and again, Shilpa has stressed the importance of working out everyday and indulge in a mix of exercises — from strength training to yoga and even weight lifting, and also enjoy your favourite dishes, but in moderation.

