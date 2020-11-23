Shilpa Shetty recommends simple hacks to stay happy

Shilpa Shetty shared a few happiness mantras to keep in mind. (Source: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Happiness is contagious, and it is the little pleasures bring happiness. It is not only us, even actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra agrees with the same.

“It’s so simple to be happy because if you have noticed, our happiness lies in the little things in life,” she said.

While there is no one key to happiness, there are certain ways in which one can trigger happy hormones. If you agree with the same, you must check out the Life in a… Metro actor’s Instagram post.

What brings happiness?

According to her, being able to spend time with loved ones, revisiting happy childhood memories, catching up with old friends, getting some sunlight, eating your favourite food, playing with a furry friend, taking care of yourself, ticking off a pending goal, or maybe just taking a walk and admiring the beauty of nature around us, it’s activities like these that trigger our ‘happy hormones’.

Word of advice

“Make time to do what makes you happy even amid all your responsibilities and duties,” she wrote.

However, if the rut of life is not letting you feel happy, here are some simple ways that can help, suggested Shetty.

Know your happiness hormones

Serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins are called happy hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters make up the essential processes, like heart rate and digestion, but also your mood and feelings.

Here’s how you can trigger happiness

Dopamine

The reward chemical

Completing a task

Doing self-care activities

Eating food

Celebrating small wins

Oxytocin

The love hormone

Playing with a dog

Playing with a baby

Holding hands

Hugging your family

Giving compliments

Serotonin

The mood stabiliser

Meditating

Running

Sun exposure

Walk in nature

Cycling

Swimming

Consuming bananas

Endorphin

The pain killer

Laughter exercise

Essential oils

Watch a comedy

Eat dark chocolate

Exercise

