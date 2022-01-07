Covid-positive Shikha Singh opens up about breastfeeding struggles: ‘Pumping my milk and giving that to Alayna’

It can be heartbreaking for a new mother to have to stay away from her child because of health issues. With Covid cases on the rise once again, many infected people are staying away from their loved ones until recovery.

Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan documented her recovery process on social media, writing how incredibly difficult it was to not be able to hold her two children, Taimur and Jeh.

And now, another new mother has opened up about her struggle. Actor Shikha Singh wrote a long post on Instagram, detailing the predicaments that she has been facing, ever since she found out she has been infected by the Covid virus.

“One thing I feared the most during this Covid outbreak was – ‘How will it affect Alayna’ – I was scared then, I’m scared now,” she began her post, talking about her daughter, whom she welcomed in 2020.

The actor continued, saying that she is Covid positive, “but thankfully everyone around in the family is negative”. “I immediately isolated myself the moment I got a fever and chills.”

“It’s been 36 hours I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah and my heart aches to hold her, smell her and be with her. But I know I have to control my emotions for her good and I shall,” the Kumkum Bhagya actor wrote.

Shikha wrote that her health struggle obviously includes “body aches, headache, fever, and cough”. “But the main struggle is because I was still breastfeeding her, she misses that comfort of soothing while going to sleep.”

She also said that she is “pumping [her] milk” and giving that to her daughter, “as advised by our doctor, as my milk will contain antibodies for her (not a carrier of Covid).”

Indianexpress.com had previously reported that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a new mother can continue to breastfeed while being Covid-positive, as there are no indications showing the vertical transfer of the infection.

Ruth Patterson, chief lactation consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru had told this outlet, “Till now, there is no evidence that breast milk can transmit the virus. The mother, however, has to be counselled well on her hygiene.”

Before feeding the baby, she should wash her hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser. While feeding, the mother should wear a face mask. She must also maintain a safe distance between their face and the baby while feeding, advised Patterson.

The pump should be disinfected before use. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) The pump should be disinfected before use. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

“If the mother is showing severe symptoms and needs medical attention, she could be advised to express the milk and give it to the caretaker who should be able to feed the child. The caretaker should also follow sanitation practices before feeding. If the milk is not expressed, it will accumulate and cause more trouble to the mother.

“Apart from hand washing and cleaning the breasts, the pump should be disinfected before use. The mother should wash her hands before and after collecting milk,” the lactation consultant had added.

Shikha concluded her post by saying, “For me, it’s more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time, but we shall overcome this, too!”

