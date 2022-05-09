scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Shigella bacteria found in shawarma samples in Kerala; learn about causes, symptoms, prevention

"Shigella infection, which is known as shigellosis, is an intestinal infection caused by a bacteria named Shigella and it affects the digestive system," Dr Gaurav Jain said

New Delhi
May 9, 2022 4:16:25 pm
ShigellaShigella is one of the leading causes of diarrhoea worldwide (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Shigella and salmonella bacteria were detected in shawarma samples collected from a restaurant in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, according to the state health department. The development came after around 58 people took ill and a 16-year-old girl died in the district after consuming the dish on May 1.

Shigella, which is one of the leading causes of diarrhoea worldwide, is a bacterium belonging to the enterobacter family. “Shigella infection, which is known as shigellosis, is an intestinal infection caused by a bacteria named Shigella and it affects the digestive system,” Dr Gaurav Jain, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi said.

According to the expert, Shigella infection is a common disease worldwide with “about 188 million cases per year that result in about 1 million deaths per year”.

“In developed countries, there are about 1.5 million cases per year,” he added.

Causes and symptoms

One of the primary causes of Shigella infection is coming in contact with another person who is already infected with Shigella, Dr Jain said.

“The Shigella bacteria pass through your stomach and then multiply in your small intestines. They then spread into your large intestines (also known as colon), causing cramping in that part of your body, along with diarrhoea,” WebMD stated. Touching infected objects, eating food tainted with the bacteria and sexual contact are some of the common ways shigella spreads.

Here are some symptoms, according to the expert:

*Diarrhea — containing blood or mucus
*Stomach pain or cramps
*Fever
*Nausea
*Vomiting

Prevention

To prevent the spread of shigella, follow these measures.

*Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds frequently.
*Throw away soiled diapers properly.
*Don’t prepare food for others if you have diarrhoea or any other symptoms.
*Avoid swallowing water from ponds, lakes or untreated pools.
*Use of boiled and filtered water is essential to prevent disease.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

