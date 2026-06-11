She’s 39 weeks pregnant and doing headstands — but gynaecologist has a warning

Screengrab of the pregnant woman from the viral video doing a Yoga asana (Photo: X/@godbole_shilpa)

A video showing a 39-week pregnant woman performing advanced yoga poses, including a headstand, has sparked mixed reactions online. “39 weeks. 9 months. This is how I am living this chapter,” the text on the now-viral video reads. While many netizens praised her flexibility and strength, others questioned whether such intense movements are safe so close to delivery.

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, advanced yoga poses and inversions in the final weeks of pregnancy are not suitable for everyone and can carry risks, even for women who have practised yoga for years.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why advanced yoga poses may not be safe at 39 weeks

“Some of the yoga asanas are not suitable at the 39th week of pregnancy, even for those women who have been practising yoga for years,” says Dr Bajaj.