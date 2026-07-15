Shenaz Treasury’s monsoon food poisoning prompts expert warning

Former video jockey and content creator Shenaz Treasury recently shared that she almost always gets food poisoning during the monsoon. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shenaz, 45, wrote, “I have bad food poisoning. Every single monsoon, I end up with food poisoning. What’s in your food and water?”

In another story, she wrote, “Something I ate. And now, I am flat out. But this happens every monsoon. Why?”

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To understand why food poisoning may be more common during the monsoon, we reached out to Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, consultant gastroenterologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who affirmed and said: “High humidity, changing temperatures, and frequent water contamination create perfect conditions for bacteria, viruses, and parasites to grow. Food spoils faster during this season, especially if it isn’t stored, cooked, or reheated correctly. Contaminated water used for drinking, washing vegetables, or preparing food can increase the risk of stomach infections.”