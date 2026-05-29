Shenaz Treasury rues gaining weight despite working out, reveals Hashimoto’s diagnosis

Former VJ and vlogger Shenaz Treasury took to her Instagram Stories to share a health update. “This is really disturbing. I am working out every day but still gaining weight,” she captioned an image of a weighing scale.

The 44-year-old continued, “My blood tests say I have developed Autoimmune thyroid, aka Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (sounds fancy, it’s not).”

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Dr Archana S, consultant ENT Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. “Over time, this affects the gland’s ability to produce enough thyroid hormones. These hormones are essential for regulating metabolism. When thyroid hormone levels drop, the body starts burning calories less efficiently. This can lead to unexplained weight gain, fatigue, water retention, and sluggishness, even in people who exercise consistently and eat well,” said Dr Archana.