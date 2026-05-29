Shenaz Treasury rues gaining weight despite working out, reveals Hashimoto’s diagnosis

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Former VJ and vlogger Shenaz Treasury took to her Instagram Stories to share a health update. “This is really disturbing. I am working out every day but still gaining weight,” she captioned an image of a weighing scale.
The 44-year-old continued, “My blood tests say I have developed Autoimmune thyroid, aka Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (sounds fancy, it’s not).”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Archana S, consultant ENT Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. “Over time, this affects the gland’s ability to produce enough thyroid hormones. These hormones are essential for regulating metabolism. When thyroid hormone levels drop, the body starts burning calories less efficiently. This can lead to unexplained weight gain, fatigue, water retention, and sluggishness, even in people who exercise consistently and eat well,” said Dr Archana.
Notably, the thyroid gland is located in the front of the neck, which is an area normally evaluated by ENT specialists. Patients often visit ENT clinics when they notice neck swelling, throat discomfort, voice changes, difficulty swallowing, or visible enlargement in the thyroid region. “ENT specialists play a vital role in identifying structural thyroid problems, recommending scans or blood tests, and coordinating care with endocrinologists when autoimmune thyroid disease is suspected,” elucidated Dr Archana.
For many people, gradual weight gain is often one of the first noticeable symptoms, especially when it happens despite an active lifestyle. “However, it usually comes with other subtle signs such as persistent tiredness, hair loss, dry skin, bloating, constipation, brain fog, low mood, irregular periods in women, or a feeling of puffiness in the face and neck. Since these symptoms develop slowly, many people initially dismiss them as stress or lifestyle changes,” noted Dr Archana.
Yes, with timely diagnosis and proper treatment, most people can manage the condition well and lead normal lives, apprised Dr Archana.
Treatment usually involves correcting thyroid hormone levels through medication, along with regular monitoring of thyroid function tests. “Lifestyle measures such as getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals, managing stress, and staying physically active also support recovery. The key message is that sudden unexplained weight changes should not be ignored, especially when accompanied by fatigue or neck-related symptoms,” said Dr Archana.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.