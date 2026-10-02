‘She was constantly burping’: Cardiologist recalls unusual heart attack case

People usually associate burping with gas, acidity, or indigestion. But a recent case shared by cardiologist Dr Haresh Mehta shows why an unusual digestive symptom should not always be dismissed as a stomach problem. Speaking on The PVT Show Podcast, Dr Mehta, Director of Cardiology at S.L. Raheja Hospital, recalled a woman he had seen about 10 days earlier whose only symptom was constant burping.

“She was constantly only burping. Irregularly. Just burping,” Dr Mehta said on the podcast.

The woman went to a hospital, where doctors checked her cardiac markers, including troponin, a blood marker used to detect heart muscle injury. According to Dr Mehta, her troponin level was around 1,000, while the value was expected to be below five.

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“She was in the process of a heart attack,” he said, adding that burping was her only symptom. The case has surprised internet users, raising the question: can persistent burping really have anything to do with the heart?

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, to understand more.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can burping alone be a sign of a heart attack?

In rare cases, unusual symptoms such as repeated burping or abdominal discomfort in the upper abdomen may occur during a heart attack (Image: Pexels) In rare cases, unusual symptoms such as repeated burping or abdominal discomfort in the upper abdomen may occur during a heart attack (Image: Pexels)

“Persistent burping by itself is usually linked to digestive issues such as gas, acidity, indigestion or swallowing excess air,” said Dr Dhall tells indianexpress.com.

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However, in rare cases, Dr Dhall explains, unusual symptoms such as repeated burping may occur during a heart attack, particularly when typical symptoms such as severe chest pain are absent. If burping is sudden, unusual or persistent, particularly in someone with heart-risk factors, it should not automatically be dismissed as acidity.

Why can a heart attack feel like a digestive problem?

The heart and digestive organs share some nerve pathways. “Because of this, the brain may sometimes interpret pain or discomfort from the heart as a digestive problem,” the cardiologist explains the correlation.

A person may experience “indigestion, acidity, nausea, bloating or discomfort in the upper abdomen” instead of typical chest pain. This can make a heart attack difficult to recognise, particularly when the symptoms are mild or unusual.

This is why new or unexplained digestive symptoms, particularly when they occur “suddenly”, should be taken seriously.

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Are women more likely to have unusual heart attack symptoms?

Dr Dhall confirms that women indeed can experience heart attacks with symptoms that are less typical than the classic crushing chest pain often associated with them — just like in this case.

They may experience:

Unusual fatigue

Breathlessness

Nausea or vomiting

Sweating

Dizziness

Back or jaw discomfort

Indigestion-like symptoms

“However, atypical symptoms can occur in anyone, not only women,” the cardiologist clarifies while noting that people sometimes delay seeking care because they mistake these symptoms for acidity, stress or tiredness.

“Recognising that heart problems can present differently is important for everyone, particularly those with cardiovascular risk factors,” he further adds.

When should burping become a red flag?

Most burping is related to the digestive system and is not dangerous. What matters is whether the symptom is new, unusual or accompanied by other warning signs.

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According to Dr Dhall, burping becomes more concerning when it occurs along with:

Chest pressure or discomfort

Breathlessness

Unusual sweating

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw

Burping becomes more concerning when it occurs along with symptoms such as chest pressure or unusual sweating (Image: Pexels) Burping becomes more concerning when it occurs along with symptoms such as chest pressure or unusual sweating (Image: Pexels)

Also Read | How a heart attack can look different in older adults

Sudden or unexplained fatigue can also be a warning sign, particularly in women and older adults.

“If persistent or unusual burping is accompanied by chest discomfort, breathlessness, sweating, dizziness, fainting, nausea, unusual weakness, or pain in the arm, back, neck or jaw, urgent medical evaluation is important,” Dr Dhall cautions.

The same applies when symptoms begin suddenly, are severe, occur with exertion, or feel different from a person’s usual acidity or indigestion.

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People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, a smoking history or known heart disease should be particularly cautious.

Symptoms that appear during physical activity or are new and different from usual acidity should receive attention. If several of these symptoms occur together, it is safer to seek urgent medical care.”

How do doctors check if the heart is involved?

If a heart problem is suspected, doctors usually begin with an ECG and blood tests, particularly “cardiac troponin”, to look for signs of heart muscle injury. Other tests may be recommended depending on the symptoms and initial findings.

“The key message is not that every episode of burping signals a heart attack. Most burping is digestive and harmless. But Dr Mehta’s case highlights why heart attacks do not always follow the textbook pattern of severe chest pain,” the cardiologist notes.

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Thus, if burping is sudden, unusual or persistent, particularly when accompanied by other warning signs, it is safer to get checked rather than assume it is simply gas or acidity.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.