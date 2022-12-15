Why Ayurveda suggests walking 100 steps after every meal

To remain healthy, active, and fit, it’s important to pay attention to not only what you eat but also to what you do after consuming your meals. According to an age-old Indian concept called ‘shatapavli’, it is encouraged to take a stroll after eating. “Shatpavali is basically defined as walking 100 steps after every meal,” Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram.

She explained that this habit was practised in ancient times and is proven to be the most efficient one for digestion. “Walking 100 steps after every meal is just inviting good digestion habits to your body,” the Ayurvedic expert said, adding that walking and running is the most beneficial way of keeping your body fit and your digestion process effective.

Agreeing, Dr Pradeep Shrivastava, Production Head, Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda, said, “Shatapavli is a Marathi term that refers to an age-old Indian custom of going for a walk after eating. The term is a dvigu compound of shata ‘hundred’ and paaul ‘step’, and it literally means ‘walking 100 steps’ after eating.”

According to Dr Shrivastava, the benefits of walking 100 steps after eating are:

*It aids in digestion.

*It promotes calorie burning.

*It leads to better control of blood sugar levels.

*It manages triglyceride levels in the body.

*It allows the food content to settle better.

Researchers of a study published in the journal Sports Medicine have also found that going for a short walk after any meal can reduce blood sugar levels, which can help ward off complications such as Type 2 diabetes.

While walking 100 steps after any meal is suggested by Ayurveda, experts warned of following certain other habits. “Sleeping immediately after meals increases kapha (water element) and meda (fat) in the body. It also slows down the body’s metabolism due to which your food may not be digested properly,” Dr Shrivastava said.

He added that having water immediately after food also reduces digestion. “Drinking water immediately after food makes a person obese. Therefore, water is to be consumed in between the meals.”

The expert said that “activities like swimming, walking long distances, singing, travelling and exercise post meals are vata-aggravating and are likely to disturb digestion, leading to bloating, incomplete absorption of nutrition and feeling of discomfort”.

While it is encouraged to take a stroll after meals, never do brisk walking as it aggravates the doshas in the body.

