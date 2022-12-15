scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Why Ayurveda suggests walking 100 steps after every meal

While it is encouraged to take a stroll after meals, never do brisk walking as it aggravates the doshas in the body

walking after mealsExperts suggest walking after your meals (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To remain healthy, active, and fit, it’s important to pay attention to not only what you eat but also to what you do after consuming your meals. According to an age-old Indian concept called ‘shatapavli’, it is encouraged to take a stroll after eating. “Shatpavali is basically defined as walking 100 steps after every meal,” Dr Nitika Kohli, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram.

She explained that this habit was practised in ancient times and is proven to be the most efficient one for digestion. “Walking 100 steps after every meal is just inviting good digestion habits to your body,” the Ayurvedic expert said, adding that walking and running is the most beneficial way of keeping your body fit and your digestion process effective.

Agreeing, Dr Pradeep Shrivastava, Production Head, Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda, said, “Shatapavli is a Marathi term that refers to an age-old Indian custom of going for a walk after eating. The term is a dvigu compound of shata ‘hundred’ and paaul ‘step’, and it literally means ‘walking 100 steps’ after eating.”

According to Dr Shrivastava, the benefits of walking 100 steps after eating are:

*It aids in digestion.
*It promotes calorie burning.
*It leads to better control of blood sugar levels.
*It manages triglyceride levels in the body.
*It allows the food content to settle better.

Researchers of a study published in the journal Sports Medicine have also found that going for a short walk after any meal can reduce blood sugar levels, which can help ward off complications such as Type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ |Can regular physical activity, even for just 3 minutes, help you live longer?

While walking 100 steps after any meal is suggested by Ayurveda, experts warned of following certain other habits. “Sleeping immediately after meals increases kapha (water element) and meda (fat) in the body. It also slows down the body’s metabolism due to which your food may not be digested properly,” Dr Shrivastava said.

He added that having water immediately after food also reduces digestion. “Drinking water immediately after food makes a person obese. Therefore, water is to be consumed in between the meals.”

Advertisement

The expert said that “activities like swimming, walking long distances, singing, travelling and exercise post meals are vata-aggravating and are likely to disturb digestion, leading to bloating, incomplete absorption of nutrition and feeling of discomfort”.

While it is encouraged to take a stroll after meals, never do brisk walking as it aggravates the doshas in the body.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:00:50 am
Next Story

Watch: When Soha Ali Khan danced with daughter Inaaya, set parenting goals

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Yami Gautam’s impeccable fashion choices
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close