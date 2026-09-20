Shashi Tharoor, Anupam Kher get full-body scans: How often should you get one in your 70s?

Shashi Tharoor and Anupam Kher recently found themselves at the same medical imaging clinic in Beverly Hills, California, for a full-body scan. Sharing photos with the Kher on X, Tharoor said he had undertaken the scan while in California and happened to run into the actor, who was there for the same reason.

“While in California, undertook a full-body scan at the Beverley Hills Medical Imaging Clinic run by former Delhiite Puneet Chandak — and ran into an old friend (and more recent critic!), @anupamkher, who was there for the same thing!” Tharoor wrote on X.

He also explained why he chose to get the scan abroad, saying it was easier for him to find four hours in Los Angeles than in India. According to Tharoor, Chandak invited both him and Kher to benefit from the experience as his guests.