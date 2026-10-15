Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore insisted on surgery for stage zero lung cancer: ‘It was malignant’

Sharmila Tagore had earlier opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2023 on Koffee with Karan, explaining why she could not be a part of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, her daughter Soha Ali Khan, in her podcast All About Her, mentioned that the veteran actor was diagnosed at stage zero, yet insisted on undergoing surgery.

“It is very hard to diagnose early, and in her case it was stage zero, and because she insisted on being cut open, a lot of people said it was unnecessary. She insisted, and it was only at that stage on the table that they said it was malignant and managed to cut it all out, which was one of the best-case scenarios for somebody with lung cancer,” Soha revealed on the podcast.

We asked an expert all about stage zero lung cancer diagnosis, whether surgery is required at that time and more…

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

About stage zero lung cancer and the requirement for surgery

Dr Vikas Mittal, Director – Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explains that stage zero lung cancer is referred to as carcinoma in situ. It is the first stage of cancer when malignant cells remain contained within the bronchi and do not yet spread to other lung tissues. This condition can be treated effectively, and surgery can help cure it.

However, he says surgery might not be necessary for every patient, and treatment decisions should take into account the diagnosis, tumour location, and the patient’s overall health.

A pulmonologist explains when surgery may be considered for stage zero lung cancer and whether chemotherapy is necessary. (Image Source: Freepik) A pulmonologist explains when surgery may be considered for stage zero lung cancer and whether chemotherapy is necessary. (Image Source: Freepik)

“Before moving forward, it is essential to carry out imaging and diagnostic studies. A multidisciplinary team of a pulmonologist, thoracic surgeon, radiologist, and oncologist should decide on the optimal approach for the patient. Physicians should also assess lung function and fitness for anaesthesia, as well as the potential advantages and disadvantages of removing the diseased part of the lung. Known techniques that appear most effective at preserving healthy lung tissue, if applicable, include wedge resection and segmentectomy. Options such as monitoring or some other local treatments can be beneficial in some situations,” he adds.

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Does stage zero lung cancer require chemotherapy?

Dr Mittal says, “In the case of confirmed stage zero non-small cell lung cancer that has been surgically removed completely, chemotherapy is not necessary. Since the cancer at this stage has not gone deeper into tissues or metastasised to other areas of the body, surgery itself is sufficient.”

However, the final histopathology report is very important because it confirms the diagnosis, shows whether the cancerous tissue has been fully removed, and reveals features that might affect the patient’s initial staging.

“In case it turns out that the cancer is invasive, the treatment can be adjusted accordingly after the final stage and other tumor characteristics are established,” he adds.

Patients should realise that successful treatment does not exclude the need to return for follow-up.

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“Getting regular consultations and images, if required, can allow detection of recurrence or new lung lesions at an early stage,” Dr Mittal mentions.

Sharmila Tagore’s experience underscores the importance of well-informed patient engagement and timely assessment, but treatment decisions must be individualised. Dr Mittal says, “The target is to achieve the most effective control of the cancer while preserving lung function and quality of life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.