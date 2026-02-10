Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: ‘Face soojh jaata hai’

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, 48, recently opened up about struggle with perimenopause, warning against being blindsided by a lot of misguiding information. “I am in bad shape because of perimenopause. And if you eat extra salt, face itna soojh jaata hai (your face swells up)…you get crazy water retention,” she retorted in response to founder Varun Khanna’s pitch for his brand Out Live on the show’s latest season, episode 19, whose products, according to her, contained a lot of salt.

Taking a cue from her confession, let’s understand water retention during perimenopause.

Perimenopause is a difficult time for many women (Photo: Freepik) Perimenopause is a difficult time for many women (Photo: Freepik)

Noting that these symptoms are common during perimenopause, Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Hormonal changes, especially shifts in oestrogen and progesterone, can affect how the body handles fluids. Many women experience bloating, puffiness around the face, fingers, or ankles, and a newfound sensitivity to salt.”