Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: ‘Face soojh jaata hai’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, 48, recently opened up about struggle with perimenopause, warning against being blindsided by a lot of misguiding information. “I am in bad shape because of perimenopause. And if you eat extra salt, face itna soojh jaata hai (your face swells up)…you get crazy water retention,” she retorted in response to founder Varun Khanna’s pitch for his brand Out Live on the show’s latest season, episode 19, whose products, according to her, contained a lot of salt.
Taking a cue from her confession, let’s understand water retention during perimenopause.
Noting that these symptoms are common during perimenopause, Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Hormonal changes, especially shifts in oestrogen and progesterone, can affect how the body handles fluids. Many women experience bloating, puffiness around the face, fingers, or ankles, and a newfound sensitivity to salt.”
Salt causes the body to hold onto water. During perimenopause, hormonal changes make it harder for the body to balance fluids. Oestrogen also affects blood vessels and kidney function. Even a small amount of sodium can lead to facial puffiness or a swollen feeling the next morning, she explained.
Is water retention solely due to diet, or are hormones the primary trigger?
Diet plays a part, but hormones are the main cause, said Dr Bharadwaj. “Perimenopause can disrupt the renin-angiotensin system, which controls fluid balance. “Adding stress, poor sleep, caffeine, alcohol, or processed foods makes the effects stronger. That’s why symptoms may appear suddenly, even if eating habits haven’t changed much,”she added.
Should women be worried if they experience frequent bloating or facial swelling?
Occasional water retention is usually harmless. “However, if swelling is persistent, if weight changes rapidly, if there’s breathlessness, or if swelling doesn’t go down overnight, it’s important to get evaluated. This helps rule out thyroid issues, blood pressure problems, or metabolic concerns, which can overlap with perimenopause,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
What simple steps can help reduce water retention during perimenopause?
Cutting back on processed and high-sodium foods is essential. “Drinking plenty of water helps flush out excess sodium. Regular exercise, getting enough protein, eating magnesium-rich foods, and maintaining consistent sleep can also make a big difference. Stress management is crucial, as cortisol increases fluid retention.”
Hormone therapy can stabilise fluctuations and relieve symptoms like bloating and swelling. “However, it’s not a universal solution and should be considered only after a thorough medical evaluation and individual risk assessment,” remarked Dr Bharadwaj.
Perimenopause isn’t about being unhealthy; it’s a transition. “Listening to your body, adjusting lifestyle choices, and seeking timely medical guidance can make this phase much more manageable and empowering,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed on February 11, is a global celebration to address the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. This year's theme, "From Vision to Impact," focuses on implementing solutions to close the gender gap in science.