Shark Tank India’s Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: ‘Now sitting with a head full of hair’

For many patients, the disease is just part of the challenge. "Chemotherapy and radiation can cause severe fatigue, body pain, nausea, and emotional distress

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 05:55 PM IST
Kanika TekriwalKanika Tekriwal recalls her cancer journey (Photo: SharkTankIndia/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal recently disclosed that she battled cancer, leaving her co-judges Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh shell-shocked. In response to a pitch on CBD or Cannabidiol (CBD) oil in the latest season’s Episode 24, the 35-year-old recalled being diagnosed at 21. “I am very excited about what you are doing. I had cancer 17 years ago. I was 21 years old. I used to get a round of chemo every two weeks. I used to be dying in pain. My doctors kept asking my parents to give me CBD oil. It wasn’t available anywhere.”

While she admitted that she couldn’t get the oil, she emphasised the need for pain management during cancer treatments. “By God’s grace, I am sitting here before you today with a full head of hair. I am very glad you are doing this. You have no idea how many young people in our country get cancer. More than the cure, it’s the pain and treatment that actually kills them. In my world, allopathy is something I don’t like at all.”

She mentioned that she emerged from the pain through medication, diet, and lifestyle changes. “When I had cancer, I underwent chemotherapy and radiation. Around 40 doctors told me that I had between four days and four months to live. I met a doctor in Mumbai who said, let’s talk. We worked together. I discovered a book called Yoga for Cancer, which helped me with my food, and it really cured me. I didn’t use CBD oil, but there is a need.”

Taking a cue from her revelation, let’s understand all about pain management during chemotherapy and what helps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Dr Meghal Sanghavi, oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said being diagnosed with cancer at 21 means experiencing intense physical pain and emotional shock at a time when life usually feels limitless. “Frequent chemotherapy, hair loss, and uncertainty became part of daily life. Her story shows how hard cancer treatment can be for young patients, both physically and mentally,” said Dr Sanghavi.

For many patients, the disease is just part of the challenge. “Chemotherapy and radiation can cause severe fatigue, body pain, nausea, and emotional distress. These side effects often last longer than expected, making everyday tasks tough and draining motivation during recovery,” described Dr Sanghavi.

cancer risk diet Lifestyle changes matter a lot (Photo: Freepik)

What role do mindset and supportive habits play during recovery?

Mental strength, reassurance, and hope can greatly affect how someone deals with long treatment cycles. Activities like gentle movement, breath awareness, and staying emotionally involved in life can help patients feel more in control during times that often feel uncertain, shared Dr Sanghavi, who added that she doesn’t endorse CBD at all.

Story continues below this ad

Easy choices about food, rest, and stress management can help the body better handle treatment, she said. “Regular meals, staying hydrated, getting good sleep, and following calming routines support healing and reduce exhaustion from aggressive therapies,” said Dr Meghavi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
From 'Yes, Boss' to 'Circle Back Tuesday': How Gen Z is redrawing the professional line
gen z
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
Celebrity nutritionist reasons why you must not eat after sunset: 'Unfortunately, we try to live like labourers'
eating
Fitness coach shares glimpse of David Dhawan, 74, doing yoga: 'Money, power, fame...still so humble'
David Dhawan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tv shows
The after-school ritual: How 90s and 2000s animation shaped a generation
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
From 'Yes, Boss' to 'Circle Back Tuesday': How Gen Z is redrawing the professional line
gen z
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement