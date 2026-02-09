Shark Tank India’s Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: ‘Now sitting with a head full of hair’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal recently disclosed that she battled cancer, leaving her co-judges Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh shell-shocked. In response to a pitch on CBD or Cannabidiol (CBD) oil in the latest season’s Episode 24, the 35-year-old recalled being diagnosed at 21. “I am very excited about what you are doing. I had cancer 17 years ago. I was 21 years old. I used to get a round of chemo every two weeks. I used to be dying in pain. My doctors kept asking my parents to give me CBD oil. It wasn’t available anywhere.”
While she admitted that she couldn’t get the oil, she emphasised the need for pain management during cancer treatments. “By God’s grace, I am sitting here before you today with a full head of hair. I am very glad you are doing this. You have no idea how many young people in our country get cancer. More than the cure, it’s the pain and treatment that actually kills them. In my world, allopathy is something I don’t like at all.”
She mentioned that she emerged from the pain through medication, diet, and lifestyle changes. “When I had cancer, I underwent chemotherapy and radiation. Around 40 doctors told me that I had between four days and four months to live. I met a doctor in Mumbai who said, let’s talk. We worked together. I discovered a book called Yoga for Cancer, which helped me with my food, and it really cured me. I didn’t use CBD oil, but there is a need.”
Taking a cue from her revelation, let’s understand all about pain management during chemotherapy and what helps.
Dr Meghal Sanghavi, oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said being diagnosed with cancer at 21 means experiencing intense physical pain and emotional shock at a time when life usually feels limitless. “Frequent chemotherapy, hair loss, and uncertainty became part of daily life. Her story shows how hard cancer treatment can be for young patients, both physically and mentally,” said Dr Sanghavi.
For many patients, the disease is just part of the challenge. “Chemotherapy and radiation can cause severe fatigue, body pain, nausea, and emotional distress. These side effects often last longer than expected, making everyday tasks tough and draining motivation during recovery,” described Dr Sanghavi.
What role do mindset and supportive habits play during recovery?
Mental strength, reassurance, and hope can greatly affect how someone deals with long treatment cycles. Activities like gentle movement, breath awareness, and staying emotionally involved in life can help patients feel more in control during times that often feel uncertain, shared Dr Sanghavi, who added that she doesn’t endorse CBD at all.
Easy choices about food, rest, and stress management can help the body better handle treatment, she said. “Regular meals, staying hydrated, getting good sleep, and following calming routines support healing and reduce exhaustion from aggressive therapies,” said Dr Meghavi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
