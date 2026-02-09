Shark Tank India’s Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: ‘Now sitting with a head full of hair’

Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal recently disclosed that she battled cancer, leaving her co-judges Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh shell-shocked. In response to a pitch on CBD or Cannabidiol (CBD) oil in the latest season’s Episode 24, the 35-year-old recalled being diagnosed at 21. “I am very excited about what you are doing. I had cancer 17 years ago. I was 21 years old. I used to get a round of chemo every two weeks. I used to be dying in pain. My doctors kept asking my parents to give me CBD oil. It wasn’t available anywhere.”

While she admitted that she couldn’t get the oil, she emphasised the need for pain management during cancer treatments. “By God’s grace, I am sitting here before you today with a full head of hair. I am very glad you are doing this. You have no idea how many young people in our country get cancer. More than the cure, it’s the pain and treatment that actually kills them. In my world, allopathy is something I don’t like at all.”