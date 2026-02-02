Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: ‘Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha’

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Kunal Bahl recently opened up about his struggles with weight. “Main saari zindagi weight issues se deal karta aaraha hun. Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha. (All my life, I have struggled with weight issues. I was 118 kg in school._ Thankfully, I have been able to maintain for 15-20 years. When you are overweight for so many years, there is a constant burden,” Bahl told one of the pitchers on the show’s latest season, episode 19.

Why does weight become a “lifelong emotional burden”?

When someone speaks about weight struggles spanning decades, what they are really talking about is not the number on the scale, but the constant psychological load that travels with it, stressed psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.