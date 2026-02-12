Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal stopped using after-shave two years ago; says, ‘They are synthetic’

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal recently spoke about his personal hygiene habits, revealing that he stopped using “synthetic” aftershaves about 2 years ago. “They are hormonal disruptors. They are synthetic. The long-term effect is severe. In fact, I stopped using the aftershave I applied two years ago. I now use phitkari…alum stone,” he told Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda Agrawal, who appeared on the show’s latest season seeking investment for her phitkari-based body odour-containing brand.

Switching from aftershave to phitkari (alum) is a choice some people make to reduce skin irritation, but it comes with both benefits and limitations, experts suggest.