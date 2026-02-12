Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal stopped using after-shave two years ago; says, ‘They are synthetic’

Notably, aftershaves often contain alcohol, fragrance, and preservatives, which can dry the skin, disrupt the skin barrier, and trigger irritation

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Anupam Mittal Neha MardaAnupam Mittal talks about phitkari (Photo: Anupam Mittal/Neha Marda/Instagram)
Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal recently spoke about his personal hygiene habits, revealing that he stopped using “synthetic” aftershaves about 2 years ago. “They are hormonal disruptors. They are synthetic. The long-term effect is severe. In fact, I stopped using the aftershave I applied two years ago. I now use phitkari…alum stone,” he told Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda Agrawal, who appeared on the show’s latest season seeking investment for her phitkari-based body odour-containing brand.

Switching from aftershave to phitkari (alum) is a choice some people make to reduce skin irritation, but it comes with both benefits and limitations, experts suggest.

Notably, aftershaves often contain alcohol, fragrance, and preservatives, which can dry the skin, disrupt the skin barrier, and trigger irritation, redness, or razor bumps, especially in sensitive or acne-prone skin. “Stopping aftershave can help reduce dryness, stinging, and post-shave inflammation,” said Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, adding that many people notice calmer skin and fewer breakouts over time when they stop the usage.

phitkari Is phitkari good for you? (Photo: AI Generated)

Adding that phitkari has natural astringent and antibacterial properties, the expert continued, “It is known to help tighten pores, and reduce bacterial growth, which can lower the risk of razor infections. It is fragrance-free and usually well-tolerated, making it a safer option for people with sensitive skin.”

However, using phitkari is not without drawbacks.

“Overuse can overly dry the skin, leading to tightness, flaking, or increased sensitivity. It also does not provide hydration or barrier repair like modern, dermatologist-tested post-shave products. In people with eczema-prone or very dry skin, regular alum use may worsen dryness,” said Dr Chause.

Also Read | Parmeet Sethi, 59, runs for 5 km; admits he thought ‘ek kilometre me thak jaunga’

If using phitkari, it should be followed by a gentle, non-comedogenic moisturiser to maintain skin balance and prevent long-term dryness. So, be cautious while using even phitkari as moderation is key, said Dr Chause.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

