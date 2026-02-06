Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta says he doesn’t set alarms, wakes up when he wants to: ‘Don’t believe people have to come to office at 9 or 10 am’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta candidly admitted that he is addicted to reels and spends close to two hours watching them at night. “In the evening, I spend time with my kids. I watch reels. At night, I spend 1.5 to 2 hours watching reels. I have an addiction. Then, when I feel sleepy, I go to sleep.” Adding that he does not rely on alarms to wake up, he continued: “I wake up when I want to. I hate alarms. I think a tiger in a jungle doesn’t look at alarms. A tiger wakes up when he wants to.”
Further noting that he doesn’t believe in reaching work at a particular time, he told Humans of Bombay: “There’s a phone with me. It starts from anywhere. It doesn’t have to be at work. That’s why I don’t believe people have to come to the office at 9 or 10 am. I don’t come myself.”
Taking a leaf from his diary, we reached out to an expert to gain insight into mindful living.
Dr Prashant Makhija, a consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that the human brain works best with a rhythm. “Waking up at random times and sleeping only when too tired confuses the internal clock, or circadian rhythm, which controls hormones, alertness, digestion, and even immunity,” said Dr Makhija.
Waking up naturally can be healthy, but only if the sleep timing is consistent, clarified Dr Makhija. “If someone goes to sleep and wakes up at the same time every day, the brain can wake up without an alarm, feeling refreshed. But if sleep timing is irregular, waking up “whenever you want” usually means the brain is operating without a stable biological schedule.”
Calling screentime at night as the “most common modern sleep disturbances”, Dr Makhija remarked that bright screens hinder melatonin, the hormone that tells the brain it’s time to sleep. “Short, emotionally charged videos overstimulate the brain, keeping it in a semi-alert state. Many people think they are relaxing, but neurologically, the brain is being trained to stay awake longer,” said Dr Makhija.
Ongoing disruption affects much more than sleep. “Poor sleep quality is linked to memory problems, mood swings, decreased attention span, headaches, weight gain, and a higher risk of hypertension and diabetes. Over time, the brain’s ability to shut down efficiently gets worse,” said Dr Makhija.
While flexibility can boost productivity, “biology still requires structure”. “Even creative people benefit from regular sleep and wake times. The brain doesn’t measure success by freedom, it measures health by consistency,” said Dr Makhija.
What helps?
Stick to a regular wake-up time, limit screen time at least 60 minutes before bed, and give the brain a ‘wind-down’ period. “Sleep should not start with scrolling; it should start with stillness. Good sleep isn’t about convenience; it’s about respecting how the brain is wired,” said Dr Makhija.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta admits to his addiction to reels, spending 1.5 to 2 hours watching them at night. Neurologist Dr Prashant Makhija emphasizes the importance of a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding screentime before bed for better health.