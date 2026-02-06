Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta says he doesn’t set alarms, wakes up when he wants to: ‘Don’t believe people have to come to office at 9 or 10 am’

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta candidly admitted that he is addicted to reels and spends close to two hours watching them at night. “In the evening, I spend time with my kids. I watch reels. At night, I spend 1.5 to 2 hours watching reels. I have an addiction. Then, when I feel sleepy, I go to sleep.” Adding that he does not rely on alarms to wake up, he continued: “I wake up when I want to. I hate alarms. I think a tiger in a jungle doesn’t look at alarms. A tiger wakes up when he wants to.”

Further noting that he doesn’t believe in reaching work at a particular time, he told Humans of Bombay: “There’s a phone with me. It starts from anywhere. It doesn’t have to be at work. That’s why I don’t believe people have to come to the office at 9 or 10 am. I don’t come myself.”