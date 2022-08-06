Sharing bed with your partner can improve sleep and mental health, says study

Not everybody likes sharing their bed with someone else. However, sharing the bed with your partner can be beneficial for your overall well-being. It might come with a lot of blanket snatching fights and snoring, but it can help improve your physical as well as mental health, research found.

According to a study published in Sleep, the official journal of the Sleep Research Society, sleeping with your partner can improve your sleep quality and overall mental health. The study explored whether sharing a bed with someone can impact a person’s health or not. As such, it was found that sleeping with your romantic partner can not only improve sleep quality but also help in sleeping faster and longer. However, it might not be true in all cases.

The results stated that those who slept with their partners reported less insomnia severity and fatigue. The ones who slept with their child reported greater sleep apnea whereas those who slept alone reported even higher levels of insomnia severity, sleepiness, and fatigue.

“In addition, sleeping with a partner was associated with lower depression, anxiety, and stress scores, and greater social support and satisfaction with life and relationships,” the report said.

Poor quality of sleep can give rise to a lot of other health problems such as sleeplessness, stress, fatigue, and lack of alertness. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to even more serious health complications.

