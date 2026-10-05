Sharat Saxena starts work 27 days post spine surgery; expert explains recovery in the 70s

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, 76, recently underwent a six-hour lumbar spine surgery and is back to work. “What a wonderful feeling to be able to work again. Started working again, 27 days after spine surgery,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Dr Amogh Zawar, consultant, spine surgery, KIMS Hospitals Thane, told indianexpress.com that resuming work just over 25 days is possible in a few cases. “Yes, in select cases, patients can return to work within a few weeks of spine surgery, particularly when the procedure is minimally invasive, and recovery is progressing well. However, there is no universal timeline for returning to work. It depends on the type of surgery, the spinal condition being treated, the patient’s age and health, and the physical demands of their work,” said Dr Zawar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What factors determine how quickly someone can return to normal activities after spine surgery?

According to Dr Zawar, pain control, mobility, muscle strength, neurological recovery, and the nature of the surgery are key factors. “A patient with a less extensive procedure may regain mobility relatively quickly, while someone undergoing a more complex surgery may need several weeks or months. Rehabilitation and following post-operative precautions also play an important role,” emphasised Dr Zawar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

Does returning to work within 27 days mean the spine has completely healed?

Not necessarily. “Being fit to resume selected activities is different from complete healing. Patients may feel considerably better and become independent in their daily activities while the operated tissues continue to heal. Even after returning to work, they may need to avoid heavy lifting, prolonged sitting, excessive bending or other strenuous movements for some time,” said Dr Zawar.

Follow your doctor’s advice (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Follow your doctor’s advice (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The expert noted that the return must be assessed based on the specific demands of the job. “An actor may need to deal with long hours, travel, prolonged standing or physical movements, depending on the role. A gradual return, with modifications wherever required, is generally safer than immediately resuming the full workload,” asserted Dr Zawar.

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What to note?

The focus should be on recovery rather than simply meeting a deadline. “Patients should follow their surgeon’s advice, continue prescribed rehabilitation and increase activity gradually. New or worsening pain, weakness, numbness or difficulty walking should not be ignored. An early return can be possible for some patients, but 27 days should not be considered a standard recovery period for everyone,” said Dr Zawar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.