Sharat Saxena, 76, undergoes ‘standing MRI’ before spine surgery: What makes it different from regular MRI

Sharat Saxena gets a standing MRI -- how is it different from a traditional one? (Instagram/@sharat_saxena)

Sharat Saxena, aged 76, recently took to Instagram to share that he underwent a “standing MRI before lumbar spine surgery” at Bombay Hospital. As industry peers and colleagues wished him a speedy recovery in the comments under his post, the Son of Sardaar 2 actor replied: “My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work. Thank you all. Sharat Saxena”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Standing vs supine MRI: What’s the difference?

Most people assume an MRI is an MRI, but Dr Tushar Arora, Senior Consultant Neuro Surgery at Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, says position changes everything when it comes to the spine.