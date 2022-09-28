scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Shaheen Bhatt on how micro-tasking ‘helps the hopelessness dissipate a tiny bit’

“Getting out of bed doesn’t mean you now have to go for a walk. Just wait; if you feel like getting back to the bed, lie back," the writer said.

Shaheen BhattShaheen Bhatt reveals her technique of micro-tasking (Source: Shaheen Bhatt/ Instagram)

After opening up about her battle with mental health, and sharing how she deals with panic attacks, Shaheen Bhatt — in a conversation with singer-songwriter Ananya Birla on her platform ‘‘Here Comes The Sun,’ — spoke about how is it absolutely okay to do things “step-by-step” “if you can’t complete a task on your to-do list.”

“Just doing small things, getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, taking a shower, going for a walk, these are already very hard things to do,” she said, adding, instead of doing all of it at one, she focuses on “doing a part of it.”

“So, getting out of bed doesn’t mean you now have to go for a walk. Just wait, and then if you feel like getting back to bed, lie back.”

Also Read | |‘You don’t have to understand it, just support it,’ Shaheen Bhatt to people who are dismissive of mental health

Citing another example, she aid that if one wants to go for a workout but feels too tired, then, “just put on your clothes; you don’t have to go to the gym yet.” Then, she suggested focusing on the self to know how one feels, and then decide. Once at the gym, know that “you still have the freedom to leave if you want.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Take one step at a time. It helps the hopelessness dissipate a tiny bit,” she added.

Shaheen also opened up about feeling “pointless’, at times, “usually it’s because sometimes I am just stuck in a rut.” “If I don’t have anything to look forward to so I try to give myself things to look forward to — maybe a massage tomorrow or going to take my dog for a walk.”

Also Read | |Decoded: Shaheen Bhatt’s technique of using ‘feelings as a signpost’ to stop comparing herself with others

She said that she sets small tasks for herself “which give me something to do each day.” “I call it future-proofing, which is trying to make some sort of plans for some time in the future,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:50:59 pm
Next Story

Ancient armoured worm could be ancestor of three major living animal groups

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ramlila 2022: ‘Sri Ram’ kicks off with young talent, robust energy
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement