Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on November 2, receiving wishes from celebrities and fans alike. Among them, one wish was from Anil Kapoor, who took to social media and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh! Years of laughter, countless memories, and you haven’t lost an ounce of that charm or madness. Clearly, neither of us is counting the years. Here’s to many more. Jaldi milte hain. Lots of love, always!”

Shah Rukh Khan was grateful for his wish and replied, “Anil, one of my first friends in this city and still the most jhakaas man I know. Thank you. Teach me how to stop ageing, please!”

Anil, one of my first friends in this city and still the most jhakaas man I know. Thank you. Teach me how to stop ageing, please! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2026

The superstar’s response got us thinking: can one really stop ageing? Answering, Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, says that while that is not possible, one can definitely age in a healthy way.

So, then, what are the indicators of healthy ageing?

Healthy ageing is not simply about living longer; it is about maintaining physical strength, mental sharpness, emotional well-being, and independence as we grow older. While ageing naturally brings certain changes in the body, several indicators can help determine whether a person is ageing healthily.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

One of the most important indicators, according to Dr Tandon, is maintaining mobility and physical strength.

“Being able to walk comfortably, climb stairs, get up from a chair, maintain balance and perform everyday activities without assistance reflects good muscle strength, joint function and overall physical fitness. A person’s walking speed, grip strength and ability to maintain balance are also useful markers of healthy ageing. Regular physical activity, including walking, strength training and flexibility exercises, can help preserve these abilities and reduce the risk of falls,” he explains.

Cognitive health is equally important.

Dr Tandon says, “Being able to remember important information, make decisions, communicate clearly, learn new things and manage daily responsibilities indicates that the brain is functioning well. Occasional forgetfulness can be a normal part of ageing, but persistent memory problems that interfere with everyday life should not be ignored.”

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Maintaining mobility, balance and physical strength is an important indicator of healthy ageing. (Image Source: Pexels) Maintaining mobility, balance and physical strength is an important indicator of healthy ageing. (Image Source: Pexels)

Another important indicator is good metabolic and cardiovascular health.

“Healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, along with a healthy body composition, reduce the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Adequate sleep, a balanced diet rich in protein, fibre, fruits and vegetables, and regular health check-ups play an important role in maintaining these parameters,” he adds.

Emotional well-being and social engagement are also essential.

“Older adults who remain socially connected, pursue hobbies, maintain relationships and have a positive sense of purpose often experience better overall well-being,” Dr Tandon says, adding, “Good eyesight, hearing, oral health, appetite and digestive function further contribute to maintaining independence and quality of life.”

Healthy ageing should be assessed holistically rather than by a person’s age or appearance alone. The ability to remain independent, recover from illnesses, adapt to physical changes and continue participating in activities that bring meaning to life are among the strongest indicators of ageing well.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.