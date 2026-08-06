Shagufta Ali’s cancer journey highlights why some patients fear revealing diagnosis

A cancer diagnosis can bring not only physical and emotional challenges but also fears about employment, financial security and how others may perceive the illness.

Veteran actor Shagufta Ali recently spoke about why she chose to keep her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis private during a particularly difficult phase of her life. Explaining the atmosphere at the time in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “Uss zamaane mein uss cheez ko ye kaha jaata tha ki nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi, batana nahi batana. Bilkul don’t talk about it and don’t speak about it. Nahi toh kaam milna. Phir wahi darr, dara diya ki kaam nahi milega. Phir industry waale aisa karne lagte hain, aisa behave karte hain, aisa behave karte hain. Toh nahi bataya tha maine (Back then, people used to say, ‘No, no, no, no, don’t tell anyone. Absolutely don’t talk about it, don’t speak about it.’ Otherwise, you wouldn’t get work. There was that same fear; they scared you into believing you wouldn’t get work. They’d say the industry would start treating you differently, behaving differently towards you. So I didn’t tell anyone).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She also reflected on the financial strain that followed, saying, “When I started facing difficulties from 2017 onwards, people began questioning me, saying, ‘Didn’t you have any savings?’ Of course I did. I had plenty of savings, and that’s exactly what I used all these years. I’m not an Ambani, Tata or Adani, am I? It’s not like my money would never run out. How much savings do you think I could possibly have? I’m a television actor. I’m the only earning member in my house. Those savings had to cover illnesses, everyday expenses, groceries, maintaining the household, everything.”

Her experience raises broader questions about cancer-related stigma, financial toxicity and the difficult choices many working people face after a serious diagnosis. We asked an expert to explain.

Why some people choose not to disclose a cancer diagnosis

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “This fear is much more common than we realise. A cancer diagnosis does not only bring questions about health and survival; it also brings fears about identity, independence and financial security. Many people worry that once their diagnosis becomes known, they will no longer be seen for their skills or experience but primarily through the lens of their illness. They fear being considered less capable, being excluded from opportunities or becoming a liability in the workplace.”

We often encourage people to be open about their struggles, Raj says, but openness is only possible when individuals feel safe. A diagnosis should not become a reason for someone to lose their professional identity. The way workplaces respond can determine whether a person feels supported or feels forced to hide an important part of their life.

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The hidden financial and emotional burden of cancer

Cancer affects a family’s emotional and financial life in ways that are not always visible. Raj notes that the cost is not limited to hospital bills. There are travel expenses, repeated appointments, medicines, dietary changes, caregiving needs and loss of income when the patient or a family member has to step away from work.

One of the quietest emotional consequences of cancer is guilt. According to the expert, many patients begin feeling responsible for expenses they never chose to create. Caregivers, meanwhile, often hide their own fear and exhaustion because they feel they need to remain strong for everyone else. Over time, this emotional burden can become overwhelming.

Raj shares, “Support has to go beyond medical treatment. Financial guidance, employer support, patient communities, government schemes and psychological counselling can help families feel less alone while navigating uncertainty. Sometimes, simply having a space where fears about money, dependency and the future can be spoken about openly can bring significant relief.”

Balancing work and cancer treatment

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Story continues below this ad What is one of the most important ways to balance work and cancer treatment? A. Continue working exactly as before and avoid asking for support. B. Leave work immediately, regardless of how you feel or what your doctor advises. C. Adjust work expectations, plan around treatment, get adequate rest and seek support while maintaining a sense of purpose. Story continues below this ad D. Keep your diagnosis secret from everyone, even if it affects your work. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C For many people, Raj states, work provides routine, purpose and a sense of normalcy during cancer treatment. The healthiest approach is to adapt rather than push through — prioritise important tasks, schedule work around treatment, allow time for rest and seek emotional support when needed. Employers, colleagues and families can make a meaningful difference by offering flexibility, respecting privacy and continuing to recognise the person’s abilities rather than defining them by their illness.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.