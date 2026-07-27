Shabana Azmi has H1N1, says ‘need to remain in isolation’: Experts explain swine flu recovery

Actor Shabana Azmi, in an Instagram post, revealed that she has contracted the H1N1 virus and will be in isolation for five days. “My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I’m receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground; many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity. My father Kaifi Azmi’s poem NAUJWAN for the youth, which I’m sharing here,” the 75-year-old wrote.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

H1N1, known as swine flu, is a type of influenza virus that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. “In most healthy people, it causes symptoms similar to seasonal flu, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and headache. While many recover within a week, H1N1 can become severe for high-risk groups like older adults, pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are important, especially if symptoms get worse,” said Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Is a five-day isolation period appropriate for someone with H1N1?

Yes, affirmed Dr Sundar, adding that someone with influenza is most contagious during the first few days of illness, especially when they have a fever and respiratory symptoms. “Staying home for at least five days, or until the fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicines, helps reduce virus spread. During this time, it is best to wear a mask if contact with others is unavoidable, maintain good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded places to protect vulnerable individuals,” continued Dr Sundar.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When should someone with H1N1 seek immediate medical attention?

Most cases can be managed with rest, fluids, and appropriate medication, but certain warning signs should never be ignored. “Difficulty breathing, persistent high fever, chest pain, confusion, severe weakness, bluish lips, dehydration, or symptoms that improve and then suddenly worsen need prompt medical evaluation. High-risk individuals should see a doctor early, as antiviral medicines work best when started within the first 48 hours of symptoms,” said Dr Sundar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Treatment mainly focuses on rest, staying well hydrated, eating nutritious food, and taking medicines to reduce fever and body aches. “Antiviral medicines such as oseltamivir may be prescribed, especially if started within the first 48 hours of symptoms or in high-risk patients. Most people recover within 5 to 7 days, although tiredness and weakness may continue for another week or two,” said Dr Samir Garde, director, dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel.

How can people reduce their risk of H1N1 infection during the flu season?

The best protection comes from a mix of preventive measures. “Annual influenza vaccination is highly recommended for older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, healthcare workers, and other high-risk groups. Regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask when feeling unwell, ensuring good ventilation, and avoiding close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms can significantly lower the risk of infection. Simple precautions are the most effective way to limit the spread of influenza in the community,” said Dr Sundar.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.