Sexual health: Four important issues every woman should know about

Women may choose not to open up about their sexual health for a variety of reasons, from discomfort and embarrassment to fear of humiliation, and in some cases, lack of awareness and education. In fact, many women might not even be aware that they are experiencing a sexual health issue and where to turn for assistance. “For women to feel supported and at ease while seeking treatment for sexual health issues, healthcare professionals must create a compassionate, judgment-free environment for the to openly discuss their concerns,” said Dr Prathima Reddy, director and lead consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SPARSH Women and Children.

That is because, according to Dr Reddy, women need to pay attention to their sexual health and seek medical help if they are experiencing any issues or concerns. The expert further shared four issues every woman should educate herself about.

STIs: Sexually Transmitted Infections

Vaginal, oral, and anal sex are the main ways in which STIs are transmitted from one person to another. There are many different types of STIs that can affect women. These include:

Chlamydia: A bacterial infection that causes symptoms such as a burning sensation during urination, unusual vaginal discharge, pain in the lower abdomen, etc.

Gonorrhea: A bacterial infection that can affect the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes.

Human papillomavirus (HPV): HPV is a viral infection that can affect the genital area, including the vulva, vagina, and cervix. Some types of HPV can cause genital warts, while others can lead to the development of cervical cancer.

Some other conditions include Syphilis, Trichomonas (a parasitic infection that can affect the vagina, cervix, and urethra) Genital Herpes, Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS , Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), etc.

STIs don’t always cause symptoms or may only cause mild symptoms. So it’s possible to have an illness and not even be aware of it. STIs frequently cause vaginal discharge, discharge from the penis, discharge from the urethra, burning while passing urine, burning in the urethra in men, genital ulcers, and abdominal pain.

Sexual dysfunction

Issues with arousal, pain, orgasm, desire, or both, during sexual activity, can be called sexual dysfunction. These issues can be caused due to physical or psychological factors. One such condition to know about is vaginismus, an involuntary tightening of the vagina that can occur during intercourse, tampon insertion, or pelvic examinations by a gynaecologist. Anxiety, apprehension during sex, or other negative feelings related to sex, as well as past sexual traumas such as sexual abuse or rape, are some of the reasons that may be associated with vaginismus.

Dyspareunia, or the pain during sexual intercourse, is another condition to know about. Dyspareunia can be treated by addressing any underlying medical or psychological issues, using lubricants or other products to ease sex discomfort, and engaging in relaxation exercises.

Unplanned pregnancies/terminations

An unplanned pregnancy can be a source of stress and concern for a lot of women. For those who opt for termination of pregnancy, certain precautions should be taken. Make sure you consult a qualified gynaecologist in order to be able to undergo a safe termination. Over the counter termination pills are banned in India and therefore, it is not safe to speak to your “friendly pharmacist” and take these pills. After having an abortion, it’s important for a woman to take care of herself, both physically and emotionally. Immediately after the termination, watch out for excessive bleeding and excessive cramps. Infection, although rare, can be heralded by fever, chills, and cramps.

Make sure that the medications prescribed by the doctor are taken on time and for the right number of days to prevent future complications. Intermediate precautions would be to watch out for excessive bleeding and to seek immediate help if it happens. Effective birth control should be considered and discussed with your gynaecologist to prevent future unplanned pregnancies and terminations.

Terminations can have short term and long-term psychological effects on some women. Such women may need counselling. Don’t hesitate to discuss this with your doctor.

Effective contraception

Using effective contraception can help avoid unplanned pregnancies and reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Below are a few methods for contraception

Oral contraceptive pills that are to be taken daily to prevent pregnancy

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are small T-shaped devices inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.

Barrier methods: Condoms, cervical caps and diaphragms, which physically block sperm from reaching the uterus can also be used.

Postpartum contraception is another important aspect to consider. It is essential to avoid any closely spaced pregnancies, Dr Reddy said. “Before beginning a second pregnancy, it is normally advised to wait for 1.5 and 2 years. Women who are exclusively breastfeeding, may not get their period for six to nine months but this does not mean that they cannot fall pregnant. Having no periods due to lactational amenorrhea is a form of birth control, but it cannot be completely relied upon.,” said Dr Reddy.

