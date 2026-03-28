‘What is the best way for a severely underweight person to gain muscle mass rapidly?’

For someone who is severely underweight, the idea of gaining muscle quickly can be tempting—but the body doesn’t work well with shortcuts. It needs the right fuel, time, and a gradual build-up to grow stronger. This question recently came up on Quora, where a user asked: “What’s the best way for a severely underweight person to gain muscle mass rapidly?”

To get an answer, we spoke with Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, who explains that the focus should be on steady, healthy weight gain alongside gradual muscle building, rather than rushing for visible results.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Start with food, not just workouts

“The safest and most effective way is to first focus on eating more healthy calories with balanced meals,” the nutritionist says. This includes a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, along with enough water, rest, and sleep to support recovery.

However, she also cautions against doing too much too soon. “It is very important to avoid heavy workouts at the beginning and stay consistent with small progress,” she adds.

Weight gain and muscle building go together

Raj emphasises that you don’t need to choose between gaining weight and building muscle. “For a severely underweight person, the focus should be on healthy weight gain from the beginning while slowly adding light muscle-building exercises,” she explains. The body needs enough fuel to grow stronger, so both should happen together in a balanced way.

it is very important to consult a doctor or nutrition expert to create a safe and personalized plan that supports steady weight gain, builds muscle gradually, and protects overall health. (Image: Pexels) it is very important to consult a doctor or nutrition expert to create a safe and personalized plan that supports steady weight gain, builds muscle gradually, and protects overall health. (Image: Pexels)

What kind of diet works best?

A simple, easy-to-digest diet is ideal, especially early on. Foods like rice, oats, bananas, cooked vegetables, eggs, dairy or plant-based alternatives, lentils, chicken, or fish can support steady progress. Adding nuts and seeds in small amounts helps boost calories without causing digestive discomfort.

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Raj recommends eating smaller, frequent meals instead of large portions to improve absorption and prevent bloating, while limiting very oily, spicy, or processed foods.

Ease into strength training

“Strength training is very important for building muscle,” Raj says, but beginners should start slow. Simple exercises like squats, push-ups, lunges, and light weights done 2–3 times a week are enough at first. The focus should remain on correct form, gradually increasing intensity as the body adapts.

Don’t ignore underlying health issues

Before trying to gain weight rapidly, it’s important to rule out possible health concerns. Conditions like thyroid imbalance, digestive problems, infections, diabetes, or nutrient deficiencies can affect weight and overall health.

“A doctor may suggest basic tests, review eating habits, and check metabolism to make sure the body is ready,” she says—helping create a safe, personalised plan for steady weight and muscle gain.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.