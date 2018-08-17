Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Serena Williams sheds light on how her coach advised to stop breastfeeding for her physical fitness

Just 10 months after Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, she reached the final at Wimbledon in July and dedicated her win to the struggle of mothers.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2018 2:36:52 pm
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Source: Serena Williams/Instagram)
Winning 23 Grand Slam Singles titles may have made Serena Williams a one-man army, but her latest revelation proves the difficulties she faced after giving birth to her baby girl. The Australian tennis star said that her coach Patrick Mouratoglou asked her to stop feeding her baby to improve her physical form for the game.

While talking to Time magazine, Williams revealed how hard it was to take advise from a guy to stop nursing her child for her physical fitness. “He’s not a woman, he doesn’t understand that connection, that the best time of the day for me was when I tried to feed her. I’ve spent my whole life making everyone happy, just servicing it seems like everyone. And this is something I wanted to do.”

This happened when she arrived in France for clay-court training. She nursed Olympia for the first eight months, even though she believes it made it harder for her to get back into form, the reports said. “You have the power to sustain the life that God gave her,” she said, adding, “You have the power to make her happy, to calm her. At any other time in your life, you don’t have this magical superpower.”

Just 10 months after she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, she reached the final at Wimbledon in July. After her performance she dedicated the win to all the mothers as it was a special win especially after she suffered life-threatening complications following an emergency caesarean section.

