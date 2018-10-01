Serena Williams sings to raise awareness about breast cancer

Serena Williams posted a video of herself to create breast cancer awareness. (Source: File Photo) Serena Williams posted a video of herself to create breast cancer awareness. (Source: File Photo)

Serena Williams, in partnership with ‘I Touch Myself’ used her voice to create breast cancer awareness. The ace tennis player took to Instagram to share a short video.

“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that”, she wrote.

Campaign ‘I Touch Myself’ was launched in 2014, following the passing of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett of Divinyls. The project was created in her honour with a mission to create educational forums that remind women to touch themselves. Chrissy was passionate about spreading awareness of the importance of early detection and wanted the global hit song ‘I Touch Myself’ to be adapted as an anthem for breast health around the world.

In the USA, this month is also known as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is a disease of malfunctioning genes, that is, the cells inside our body tend to become cancerous because of a flaw in the genes. There are symptoms such as continuous itching, swelling and nipple discharge.

It is often recommended to consult a doctor if these problems persist even after a couple of weeks. Exercise or staying fit is a great way to lower the risk of breast cancer. Running and bicycling decrease the risk among young women. Even less intense exercises such as walking has been proved to be beneficial.

