Selma Blair shares health update, says she’s ‘relapse-free’ amid Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis: ‘Going out isn’t so scary’

For years, actor Selma Blair spoke openly about the exhaustion, uncertainty and quiet resilience that came with living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). In this autoimmune disease, the body attacks the nerves, causing symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and difficulty with movement or thinking.

Blair shared how much of her time after diagnosis was spent simply trying to get through each day. Now, she finally has space to think beyond survival.

Blair has revealed that she is “truly relapse-free” — a moment that marks not just medical progress, but an emotional shift towards reclaiming energy, ambition and the ability to dream again.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.