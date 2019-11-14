Selena Gomez shares medical complications due to lupus and how weight gain affected her

Dealing with stardom calls for a lot of patience and a very thick skin to stay unaffected. It’s something pop singer Selena Gomez realised while dealing with multiple health complications. Recently, in an interview to Raquelle Stevens for the Giving Back Generation video podcast, Gomez opened up on the criticism she faced on her weight gain.

Advertising

She shared how people commented on social media on her fluctuating body weight, which was caused by lupus. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. No, lupus doesn’t affect my weight; it’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life. Right it’s totally out of my control, and that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she said.

Gomez discussed how social media is trying to demoralise so many girls and amazingly different personalities by an image they are trying to chase. She even pointed out that “they can look good and you can look good accepting yourself the way that you are.” Gomez opened up about her own experience with body shaming. “I’m very happy with living my life. We were talking about it earlier, being in the present because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it. I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it,” she said.