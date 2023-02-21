‘Not a model, never will be’: Selena Gomez opens up about weight gain due to her lupus medication

Selena Gomez is no stranger to body-shaming; the American actor-singer is constantly scrutinised for her weight whenever she makes a public appearance. Something similar was seen in January this year when she attended the Golden Globe Awards in a strapless plum-coloured Valentino gown. Soon after her appearance, social media was abuzz with people trolling Selena for her apparent weight gain.

Now, in a viral video from a recent TikTok Livestream, the 30-year-old can be seen telling fans that her lupus medication has led to her gaining weight. “(When I’m taking it, I) tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight,” she said in the video.

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

Selena continued, “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story. I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

She went on to emphasise that she’s “not a model” and “never will be”. She concluded by saying, “And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I’m just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, ’cause honestly I don’t believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything.”

Selena first opened up about her condition in 2015. “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she told Billboard.

Later in 2019, she told ET Canada that she deals with a lot of health issues owing to lupus, kidney problems, and high blood pressure. “And for me, that’s when I really started noticing the body image stuff. It’s a combination of all of it. It’s the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest… I really noticed when people started attacking me for [my weight]. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life. And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!