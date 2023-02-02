Selena Gomez shares reason behind her shaky hands in new video

Recently, singer-actor Selena Gomez shared a video on TikTok, in which she can be seen doing her skincare — applying products that help her remove makeup. The clip begins with Selena gently washing her face, and then using a towel to dry it out. But fans were quick to point out that her hands were ‘shaky’. Taking it in her stride, the Look at Her Now singer informed her followers it is because of the medication she takes to manage lupus disease.

Responding to a fan, Selena wrote, “I shake because of my medication for lupus.” She added, “Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

y’all are always mean to this woman and I ask WHY? pic.twitter.com/gKbkqjWAl1 — jo (@fetishxsel) January 26, 2023

Selena has never shied away from accepting and opening up about her struggle with mental and physical health on public platforms as she battles lupus, anxiety, and depression. The singer was diagnosed with the illness in 2014, following which she undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. Her best friend Francia Raisa was her kidney donor.

Most recently, the 30-year-old once again opened up about her health battles in her 2022 documentary, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’. “I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” a crying Selena could be seen saying in the documentary, talking about her joint pain. “In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything.”



What is lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system starts attacking your own tissues and organs. The condition mostly affects the kidney, but also impacts the skin, blood vessels, connective tissue, heart, brain, and practically every organ. According to WebMD, lupus is a disease of the immune system. “Many people who have active lupus feel ill in general. They have fever, weight loss, and fatigue. When their immune system attacks a certain organ or part of the body, they can also have more specific problems,” the website read.

Does the medication cause trembling?

“Tremors in a patient of lupus, although uncommon, may be present. This is usually due to chorea, a kind of movement disorder. Cyclosporine is a drug used in lupus that may cause or worsen tremors,” Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda hospitals Hyderabad told indianexpress.com.

How is lupus treated?

Dr Gude informed that lupus is treated by immunosuppression via drugs such as mycophenolate, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, rituximab etc. “Also, steroids in varying doses are used based on severity of the disease,” he added.

“The goal is to achieve reasonable remission to bring down the severity of antibody production and immune complex reactions in various organs. SLEDAI -SLE disease activity index is a scoring system that helps medical experts predict the prognosis of the disease,” he shared.

