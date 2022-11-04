scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Selena Gomez says she may not be able to carry children of her own due to bipolar disorder meds

A doctor explained that pregnancy already leads to a lot of mood swings. In addition to this, if the mother suffers from bipolar disorder, her symptoms will be more prominent.

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez news, Selena Gomez interview, Selena Gomez health, Selena Gomez mental health, Selena Gomez bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez bipolar disorder meds, Selena Gomez pregnancy, indian express newsThe singer said she cried in her car when she realised that the two medications she is on for her bipolar disorder may most likely make it difficult for her to carry children of her own. (Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez has always been candid about her personal life and health, especially her struggles with mental health issues. The singer recently made another confession during an interview with Rolling Stone, stating that while she would like to become a parent in the future, it looks difficult for her because of the medications she is taking for bipolar disorder.

The 30-year-old opened up for the publication’s latest cover story, admitting that she once visited a friend who was “trying to get pregnant”, later getting into the car and crying realising that the two medications she is on for her bipolar disorder may most likely make it difficult for her to carry children of her own.

“That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” Gomez shared with the outlet, adding that she hopes to become a mother through other means in the future: “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

What is the connection between pregnancy and bipolar disorder?

Dr Gunjan Bhola, associate director and HOD, obstetrics and gynaecology, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad told indianexpress.com that treating women with bipolar disorders during pregnancy is one of the “greatest challenges”, because there are “high recurrence rates in pregnancy and the postpartum period is also known as heightened bipolar episode relapse risk”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Studies point to significantly higher rates of major congenital malformations, adverse neonatal events and neuro-developmental difficulties with in-utero exposure (especially valproate medicine). Malformations can be mural tubal defects, cardiac anomalies. Adverse outcomes such as gestational hypertension and antepartum haemorrhage occur in pregnant women with bipolar disorder,” she cautioned.

The doctor added that the medicines can also increase the rate of induction of labour and caesarean section, and increase the risk of mood disorders in the postnatal period. “Clinical decisions about use of mood stabilisers and antipsychotics by pregnant women should be balanced with the risk of maternal/fetal/neonatal harm from untreated illnesses or acute relapse against pharmacotherapy during pregnancy,” Dr Bhola said.

Dr Suhasini Inamdar, consultant – obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore explained that bipolar disorder is a mental health condition where the patient suffers from extreme mood swings; it can impact their energy and ability to function. “The person can experience intense emotional states ranging from extremely happy to irritated or even depressed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

She added that with proper treatment and medications, people suffering from bipolar disorder can lead “full and productive lives”.

On the connection between bipolar disorder and reproductive health, Dr Inamdar said one’s sexual and reproductive health can be impacted by bipolar disorder and its treatment. “The condition in itself and the psychiatric medications used to treat it, can impact your sexual health and alter your behaviour and experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

What should women planning to conceive keep in mind?

“If you suffer from this condition and are pregnant or planning to conceive, it is possible to do so, but with complete guidance of doctors regarding managing the condition during pregnancy. Sometimes, women with bipolar disorder stop taking their medications when they find out they are pregnant. This can harm both you and your unborn child. You must consult your doctors first,” Dr Inamdar advised.

Pregnancy and bipolar disorder meds

Dr Inamdar further explained that pregnancy already leads to a lot of mood swings. In addition to this, if the mother suffers from bipolar disorder, her symptoms will be more prominent. “Bipolar disorder is generally treated with mood stabilisers or antipsychotic medications. Some of them can pose a risk for the fetus. Though this is rare, certain contents in these medications may lead to birth defects or other congenital abnormalities,” she warned.

“As stopping the medications is not advisable, with proper guidance from a certified health professional, you can continue your medication while being pregnant and even breastfeed post-delivery. Your doctor will be able to tell you which medications can be continued,” she concluded.

