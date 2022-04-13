Selena Gomez on body shaming and social media trolling: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez has slammed body shamers, but her latest TikTok video is an appetizing and sassy rip-apart of social media trolls.

The singer made a short clip on the video-sharing app — which is unavailable in India — in which she talked about all the delectable foods that she ordered from fast food company Jack in the Box.

“I have been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in the video, adding, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight, because people b*tch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small, you’re too big, that doesn’t fit, meh meh meh meh’.”

“B*tch, I am perfect the way I am… Moral of the story? Bye,” the 29-year-old added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Account (@selenagomezecu2.0)

Gomez has talked about health issues in the past, and her struggle with auto-immune disorder lupus is not unknown. It was in 2015 that she first talked about her condition, telling Billboard, “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke.”

She also told ET Canada in 2019 that she “really started noticing the body image stuff” through her own health problems. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues. And for me, that’s when I really started noticing the body image stuff.”

She also talked about lupus affecting her weight, saying: “It’s a combination of all of it. It’s the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest… I really noticed when people started attacking me for [my weight]. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life. And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

The Same Old Love singer, however, seems to be in a positive space as of now, with no time to invest on what people say about her physical appearance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!