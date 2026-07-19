‘Jawani ka raaz’: Seema Sajdeh reveals anti-ageing treatment she swears by for glowing skin

Seema Sajdeh recently opened up about her skincare routine, revealing that microneedling is one anti-ageing treatment she swears by for glowing skin. In her latest YouTube vlog, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor shared that she undergoes the procedure once every year and considers it one of the most effective treatments she has tried.

In the video, she takes her viewers through the microneedling procedure. Calling it her secret to maintaining a youthful glow, she jokingly said, “jawani ka raaz (secret of youth).” Before the treatment began, a numbing cream was applied to her face to minimise discomfort. Despite this, Seema admitted that the procedure is not entirely painless.

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Explaining the science behind microneedling, Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that the procedure is a minimally invasive cosmetic treatment that uses tiny sterile needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“These microscopic punctures trigger the body’s natural wound-healing response, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin, two essential proteins responsible for skin firmness, elasticity and smoothness,” Dr Prabhu said.

The dermatologist further explained that increased collagen production can gradually soften fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin texture, pore appearance and mild acne scars. He, however, noted that while microneedling can help with mild skin laxity, it is not a substitute for surgical procedures in cases of significant skin sagging.

When should one start microneedling?

There is no fixed age at which microneedling becomes necessary, Dr Prabhu explained. “Many people begin considering microneedling in their late 20s or early 30s, when collagen production naturally starts to decline. It can help maintain skin firmness and address early concerns such as fine lines and enlarged pores,” he said.

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He added that individuals in their 40s, 50s, and beyond can also benefit from the treatment, particularly for improving elasticity, wrinkles, and overall skin quality.

How does it compare to other anti-ageing treatments?

Dr Prabhu described microneedling as a middle-ground treatment between topical skincare and more intensive cosmetic procedures.

He described that while retinoids promote collagen production gradually through long-term use and chemical peels primarily target pigmentation and skin texture, microneedling directly stimulates collagen formation through controlled skin injury. Laser treatments may offer more dramatic results for wrinkles and skin tightening but often involve greater downtime and expense, he added.

Injectables such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers, on the other hand, target dynamic wrinkles and volume loss but do not stimulate collagen throughout the skin in the same way.

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“Microneedling offers visible improvements in texture and fine lines with relatively modest downtime,” he said, adding that dermatologists often combine it with other treatments for more comprehensive anti-ageing results.

Post-treatment care

Although generally considered safe when performed by trained professionals, Dr Prabhu highlighted that older adults should be aware that ageing skin tends to heal more slowly.

According to him, temporary redness, swelling, bruising and skin sensitivity are common after treatment. People with active skin infections, uncontrolled diabetes, bleeding disorders, certain autoimmune conditions or a history of poor wound healing may require additional evaluation before undergoing the procedure.

Dr Prabhu also cautioned that results are gradual and usually require multiple sessions.

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Post-treatment care plays a crucial role in achieving optimal results. He recommended using gentle, fragrance-free moisturisers containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily.

He also stressed the importance of hydration, a nutrient-rich diet containing protein and vitamin C, and avoiding smoking to support collagen production. “Consistent skincare, diligent sun protection and following post-procedure instructions are key to achieving the best long-term outcomes,” he said.