Sedentary lifestyle associated with higher risk of death from cancer: Study

There is no denying that working out regularly helps one lead a healthy life. However, a sedentary lifestyle and long working hours often lead to unwanted weight gain and other ailments. A new study by scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, which drew on the data of 8,002 adults aged 45 years and older, has emphasised on the risks that a sedentary lifestyle comes with.

The study said that people who spend more time sitting can be at a higher risk of death from cancer. The researchers found that participants with the greatest total sedentary time had a 52 per cent increased risk of dying from cancer compared with those who had the least sedentary time. However, there was notable uncertainty as to the exact size of the effect, with the best estimate ranging from 1 per cent to a 127 per cent increased risk.

“In the study, greater sedentary time, as measured with accelerometry, appeared to be independently associated with cancer mortality risk. Replacing sedentary time with either LIPA or MVPA may be associated with a lower risk of cancer mortality. These findings suggest that the total volume of sedentary behaviour is a potential cancer mortality risk factor and support the public health message that adults should sit less and move more to promote longevity,” read the study.

Susan C. Gilchrist, MD, MS, led the study and noted that when treating a cancer patient, lack of exercise is one of the prime things that she asks. ” I tell them to consider standing up for five minutes every hour at work or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. It might not sound like a lot, but this study tells us even light activity has cancer survival benefits”, she said to medicalnewstoday.

