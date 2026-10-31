Seasonal infections during pregnancy: 6 precautions expectant mothers should take

A fever, a persistent cough or a stomach infection can be worrying during pregnancy. As seasonal changes bring respiratory illnesses and mosquito-borne diseases, knowing how to reduce your risk of infection becomes especially important. But which illnesses should pregnant women watch out for, and what can they do to protect themselves and their babies?

We reached out to Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune, to understand why infections need extra attention during pregnancy and to learn about precautions women can follow in their daily lives.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Why should pregnant women be extra careful about infections?

“Pregnancy changes the immune system, making women more vulnerable to severe illness from certain infections,” Dr Sharma explains.

Depending on the season and location, pregnant women may be exposed to influenza, COVID-19, the common cold, dengue and malaria. Food- and water-borne infections are another concern.

“High fever, dehydration, and breathing difficulties may affect the mother’s health and, in some cases, the baby,” she says.

While not every infection can be prevented, a few everyday habits can help lower the risk.

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6 precautions pregnant women can take to prevent seasonal infections

Pregnancy changes the immune system, making women more vulnerable to severe illness from certain infections. Pregnancy changes the immune system, making women more vulnerable to severe illness from certain infections.

1. Wash your hands regularly

Use soap and water, especially before eating and after using the toilet. Regular handwashing helps reduce the spread of germs and lowers the risk of certain infections.

2. Be careful about what you eat and drink

Choose freshly cooked meals, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and drink safe, clean water. These precautions can help reduce exposure to germs that cause food- and water-borne illnesses.

3. Protect yourself from mosquito bites

Dengue and malaria can pose risks during pregnancy, particularly in areas where these infections are prevalent. Wear full-sleeved clothing, use a mosquito repellent suitable for pregnancy and remove stagnant water around the house to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

4. Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

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If a family member has a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, limit close contact where possible. Everyone at home should practise hand hygiene and cover coughs and sneezes. Keeping rooms well ventilated, wearing a well-fitting mask during close contact and avoiding shared personal items can also help reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

5. Get enough rest and stay hydrated

Eat balanced meals, drink enough fluids and get adequate sleep. While these habits cannot guarantee protection against infections, they support overall health during pregnancy.

6. Ask your doctor about recommended vaccinations

“The injectable inactivated flu vaccine is generally recommended during pregnancy because influenza can cause severe illness in pregnant women,” Dr Sharma says.

“It can be given during any trimester, based on local recommendations and medical advice.”

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Vaccination also helps transfer protective antibodies to the baby. Pregnant women should discuss the appropriate vaccine and timing with their obstetrician.

Can seasonal infections affect the baby?

The injectable inactivated flu vaccine is generally recommended during pregnancy because influenza can cause severe illness in pregnant women. The injectable inactivated flu vaccine is generally recommended during pregnancy because influenza can cause severe illness in pregnant women.

Yes, certain infections can cause complications, depending on their severity and the stage of pregnancy.

“Rubella, chickenpox, malaria, and some food-borne infections can cause serious complications, while influenza and COVID-19 may lead to severe illness in the mother,” Dr Sharma explains.

This is why pregnant women should not ignore symptoms such as persistent fever, vomiting, breathing difficulties or unusual weakness. These symptoms require medical evaluation, particularly if they worsen. Contact your doctor promptly if you develop signs of an infection rather than waiting for them to resolve on their own.

Which medicines should pregnant women avoid during an infection?

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Pregnant women should avoid self-medicating, even for common symptoms such as a cold, fever or body ache.

“Pregnant women should not take antibiotics, cold-and-flu medicines, painkillers, or herbal supplements without medical advice,” Dr Sharma cautions.

Some medicines may be unsuitable at particular stages of pregnancy, and concentrated herbal preparations may also carry risks. Although paracetamol is commonly used for fever during pregnancy when appropriate, a healthcare professional should confirm the dose.

Do not manage persistent fever or worsening symptoms with home remedies alone. Seeking timely medical advice can help ensure that an infection is assessed and treated appropriately, protecting the health of both mother and baby.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.