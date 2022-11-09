This winter, say cheers to good health with these five superfoods

During winter, it is common to feel lethargic, sleepy, and even notice a dip in energy levels. “Also, in addition to wanting to snuggle under a blanket, you might crave certain foods that will keep your body warm from within,” said Vidhi Chawla, dietitian and founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, who suggested five superfoods to improve your immunity levels and stay healthy this winter.

Soups

There is no denying that a warm bowl of soup brings instant comfort. This makes them an excellent option during winter as they are also filled with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. If your child doesn’t like vegetables, grinding them into soups is the best option, served with a spice mix of cumin, ginger, or cinnamon. Soups also help reduce calories and keep you hydrated.

Also Read | Chhavi Mittal shares superfoods you ‘must’ include in your diet

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes can be an amazing option to try during the colder months. Since they are high in vitamin C and beta-carotene, they help in strengthening the immune system. Shakarkandi is also great for the skin during winter as it helps fight free radicals, and keeps it hydrated and soft.

Include nuts and seeds in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Include nuts and seeds in your diet (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dry fruits

Consuming dates, cashews, almonds, walnuts, and peanuts — which are loaded with tons of nutrients and vitamins — helps increase the body temperature. Consuming almond with milk can also help you ward off cold during winter. Nuts contain vitamin C which helps build immunity, and keep cough and cold away. Those with dry skin benefit more as it fights free radicals and makes the skin smooth.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are a great option to increase body heat during winter. Such vegetables are filled with potassium, vitamins, and proteins. “Include spinach, bathua, cabbage etc in your diet to stay away from cold and cough as they help maintain the iron in your body and increase bone density, too,” Chawla told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

Ghee

Ghee is that desi option which will prepare your body for the cold weather from inside. “Regular consumption of ghee helps boost immunity and keeps you away from cold and cough. It is a good fat that helps maintain the oil levels and is amazing for your hair and skin during winter. It is filled with essential nutrients required for this season, but make sure you don’t go overboard with ghee consumption,” Chawla mentioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!